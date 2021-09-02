Chop Chop: Putien group opens quick-service eatery at NUS

SINGAPORE - Popular restaurant chain Putien - known for dishing out comforting home-style Fujian cuisine - has launched an express version of its restaurants, offering a condensed menu of its star items.

Called Chop Chop by Putien, the 50-seat casual eatery opened on Aug 8 at National University of Singapore's University Town (NUS UTown) in Clementi.

It serves familiar favourites including the signature seafood lor mee ($7.90) and fried Heng Hwa beehoon ($7.90), as well as new additions like bian rou soup with bee hoon ($6.90) and Chinese mustard porridge ($6.90). Add $1 for an appetiser of the day and a choice of a house-made drink.

Customers can also pick a seafood, meat or vegetable item as a main, such as deep-fried yellow croaker ($5.90), sweet and sour pork with lychees ($7.90), or spinach in supreme stock ($5.90). Then add $2 for rice, an appetiser and a drink.

Unlike the usual sizes that cater for families at the Putien restaurants, the portions served at Chop Chop are meant for one, so prices are lower. The fried Heng Hwa bee hoon, for example, is priced from $10.90 at the restaurants.

The menu is also available for takeaway and delivery via platforms such as Inline, Oddle, foodpanda and GrabFood.

And in line with Putien's sustainability efforts, all cutlery and packaging used at the outlet are biodegradable or made with recycled paper. Customers who bring their own takeaway containers get a 10 per cent discount.

Putien's vice-president, Mr Fong Chak Ka, 29, is helming this new concept, which is launched as part of the brand's 21st-anniversary milestone.

He says: "It builds brand awareness and allows the campus community to sample our signature favourites so they can grow with and come to love the Putien brand.

"We want to be relatable to the new generation of diners, which is why we chose to open the first outlet in NUS UTown."

So far, he has observed NUS students, as well as residents in Clementi, popping in for meals.

The brand will continue to focus on the campus demographic, with plans to expand to other campuses locally and overseas.

Chop Chop by Putien is the group's second concept store launch after 1960s-themed restaurant Yum Sing! opened at Clarke Quay in January.



Putien's vice-president, Mr Fong Chak Ka. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



The group has more than 70 outlets in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China and the Philippines, with plans to venture into South Korea, Japan and the United States.

In Singapore, Putien's outlets include locations at Jurong Point, Great World City and Tampines Mall. Its Kitchener Road branch retained its one Michelin star again on Wednesday (Sept 1), which it first got in 2016.

The chain is currently running its annual eel festival till end-October, offering four dishes ($39.90 each) showcasing the fish from Shunde, Guangdong.

Chop Chop by Putien at 01-02 NUS University Town, Create Tower, 1 Create Way, opens from 11am to 9pm daily.