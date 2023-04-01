Premium Economy: 8 places in Balestier Road for cheap and tasty eats

SINGAPORE – Known for bak kut teh, chicken rice and supper spots for nightlife denizens and taxi drivers, the food scene in Balestier is evolving.
Hip cafes and eateries now dot the long stretch between Serangoon Road and Thomson Road.
SINGAPORE – Known for bak kut teh, chicken rice and supper spots for nightlife denizens and taxi drivers, the food scene in Balestier is evolving.
Hip cafes and eateries now dot the long stretch between Serangoon Road and Thomson Road.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.