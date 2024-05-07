Ponggol Seafood, famed for chilli crab, shutters after more than 50 years

SINGAPORE – Iconic seafood restaurant Ponggol Seafood, once famous for its chilli crab and mee goreng, shuttered its premises at The Punggol Settlement without fanfare on May 2, after more than five decades. May 1 was its last day of operations.

The restaurant changed hands in 2023. Its new owners, who took over and rebranded it to Ponggol, decided to throw in the towel after battling losses for a year.

Started by Mr Ting Choon Teng in 1969, the restaurant – originally called Hock Kee – was located at the end of Punggol Road, near Punggol Jetty. Its rustic charm and fresh seafood cooked in unique sauces used to draw hordes of locals and tourists to its zinc-roofed premises in the 1970s and 1980s.

The restaurant had to move out in 1994 when the Government acquired the land. After operating at a few other locations over the following two decades, it returned to The Punggol Settlement in 2014.

The family-run restaurant’s second-generation owners sold the business in 2023.

Mr Fabian Lim, 38, who ran a wine bistro next door to Ponggol Seafood, roped in his father Joseph Lim, 65, and nephew Edward Ho, 34, as investors to take over the restaurant.

But the trio decided not to pay a separate fee to use the original restaurant name to keep costs manageable. They officially took over restaurant operations on May 1, 2023, retaining most of the kitchen crew, with Mr Lim as the general manager.

They changed the company’s registered business name from Ponggol Seafood Holdings to New Punggol Seafood in April 2023, but made changes to the restaurant’s signboard only in April when they shortened its name to Ponggol.

Mr Fabian Lim says: “I thought it was a waste to let a restaurant with more than 50 years of history close. I saw potential in the business and wanted to revive its former glory.”

He closed his wine bistro in September 2023 to focus on the restaurant. But the high rental, coupled with increasing operating costs and manpower woes, made it difficult to sustain the restaurant.

Mr Lim says there are no immediate plans to reopen the restaurant, although the lease is not up for another year. He is in talks with the landlord to end the lease.

The situation is a far cry from the restaurant’s heyday in the 1980s, when it provided valet parking for customers who drove.

In an interview with The Straits Times in 2010, the founder’s son, Mr Ting Cheng Ping, said his father made his chilli crab using a concoction of soya, garlic, chilli, tomato and other ingredients which he kept secret.