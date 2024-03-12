Penang’s famed Ghee Hiang biscuits in Singapore from March 24

SINGAPORE – If you have been to Penang, chances are you had returned with boxes of traditional tau sar piah (mung bean biscuits) from Ghee Hiang bakery for gifting.

From March 24, you can save the trip, and buy the pastries in Singapore from halal-certified restaurant chain Penang Culture.

Ghee Hiang, established in 1856, is regarded as one of the oldest and most famous tau sar piah makers in Penang. Its biscuits are still made by hand.

Four of its best-selling halal-certified biscuits will be available in limited quantities at the five Penang Culture locations here – at Jem, VivoCity, Nex, Changi Airport Terminal 1 and Compass One. They will be flown into Singapore every fortnight.

They are its small Tau Sar Pneah ($13 for 16 pieces), Phong Pneah (pastry with melted sugar, $11.50 for five pieces), Hneoh Pneah (wheat pastry filled with brown sugar, $13 for 16 pieces) and Beh Teh Saw (horseshoe biscuits with malt filling, $12 for five pieces).

The biscuits will cost significantly more here than in Malaysia. On its website, a box of 16 small Tau Sar Pneah (mung bean biscuits) costs RM$12.90 (S$3.67).

Its instant coffee will also be available, from $10.80 for eight 30g packets.