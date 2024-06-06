Penang Branded Traditional Streetfood hawker event to run buffet from June 7 to 9 at Mandala Club

SINGAPORE - Calling all Penang food lovers.

Get your fix of popular hawker food from the Malaysian city at a new buffet event called Penang Branded Traditional Streetfood, or Penang BTS.

It runs from June 7 to 9 (two-hour sessions for lunch and dinner) at the Mandala Club at 31 Bukit Pasoh Road. Prices start at $73++ (adult) and $48++ (child). The 7.30pm dinner slot on June 7 is sold out.

Six of Penang’s famed hawker brands are headlining the event, which is supported by the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board and sponsored by the internationally renowned Penang-born Lingham & Sons, known for its Lingham’s Chilli Sauce.

The hawker dishes include Awesome Char Koay Teow from Penang’s Tanjung Bungah suburb, for its wok hei-laden fried noodle dish with prawns; and assam laksa from the 118-year-old Kek Seng Cafe in George Town’s Jalan Penang.