Penang Branded Traditional Streetfood hawker event to run buffet from June 7 to 9 at Mandala Club

SINGAPORE - Calling all Penang food lovers.
Get your fix of popular hawker food from the Malaysian city at a new buffet event called Penang Branded Traditional Streetfood, or Penang BTS.
It runs from June 7 to 9 (two-hour sessions for lunch and dinner) at the Mandala Club at 31 Bukit Pasoh Road. Prices start at $73++ (adult) and $48++ (child). The 7.30pm dinner slot on June 7 is sold out.
Six of Penang’s famed hawker brands are headlining the event, which is supported by the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board and sponsored by the internationally renowned Penang-born Lingham & Sons, known for its Lingham’s Chilli Sauce.
The hawker dishes include Awesome Char Koay Teow from Penang’s Tanjung Bungah suburb, for its wok hei-laden fried noodle dish with prawns; and assam laksa from the 118-year-old Kek Seng Cafe in George Town’s Jalan Penang.
Other highlights include the second-generation Ah Soon Kor Hokkien Mee (from Penang’s Jalan Macalister) - known for its prawn noodles with a spicy prawn and meat broth - as well as Brothers Duck Meat Koay Teow Th’ng (from Pulau Tikus Wet Market), famed since 1983 for its bouncy rice noodles topped with succulent duck slices.
Bib Gourmand-rated Nyonya institution Moh Teng Pheow Nyonya Delights (off Chulia Street) debuts a new Nyonya salad here, while Grandpa Ong Penang Chee Cheong Fun (from Jalan Trengganu) offers its local variation of the regional dish with a unique combination of chilli sauce, sweet sauce and “hei ko” (prawn paste) infused with peanut butter.
All the hawkers are here for the event, except the one from Grandpa Ong Penang Chee Cheong Fun.
The buffet spread also showcases other Penang favourites such as rojak and bee koh moy (black glutinous rice dessert), as well as original tau sar pneah and nutmeg juice from traditional food manufacturer Cheong Kim Chuan.
The selection of hawkers was curated by a three-person panel of hawker food connoisseurs from Penang, says Ms Irene Boay, the chief executive of Branded Traditional Streetfood Enterprise which runs Penang BTS.
Founded in 2022, Branded Traditional Streetfood Enterprise is a company set up to showcase the hawkers and recipes from Malaysia through international pop-up events - Penang BTS being the first one.
She adds: “We created Penang BTS to provide a platform for hawkers who may be well-known locally, but deserve recognition worldwide.
“We eventually hope to showcase famous hawkers from the rest of Malaysia through events that not only provide guests with easy access to a variety of dishes, but also pay homage to the long history of hawker culture in Malaysia.”
For more information and reservations, go to www.penangbts.com.