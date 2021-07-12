Foodie alert: Special dining deals for delicious dim sum and Teochew classics like chilled steamed mullet you cannot miss

Dining in seemed like a distant dream just last month, when a recent spike in Covid-19 community cases sent Singapore into Phase 2 Heightened Alert (P2HA). Thankfully, the cases have eased, so we can resume our regular repasts with friends, family and even business associates at our favourite restaurants, while adhering to current dine-in rules.

For Paradise Teochew, a beloved name under the Paradise Group, this is indeed a time to celebrate. While juggling P2HA restrictions, the team has been busy preparing for the opening of two outlets – a new restaurant at Takashimaya and the return of its just-renovated Scotts Square branch.

To mark this occasion, both Paradise Teochew restaurants open their doors with one of the best deals in town (they are, after all, located along the Orchard Road shopping belt).

From July 12 to 25, Citibank Cardmembers and Paradise Gourmet Rewards (PGR) members can savour 20 dim sum dishes at $3.80 each (U.P. $5.80 - $7.80) for lunch, and 10 curated Teochew classics at $20 each (U.P. $26.00 - $40.60) for dinner.

Sumptuous dishes made better with delectable deals

At the helm of both Paradise Teochew outlets is executive chef Cheng Fa Kwan. Having amassed over 39 years of culinary experience in both Singapore and Hong Kong (HK), the masterful chef is a luminary when it comes to traditional Teochew cooking techniques.

Under his guidance, both restaurants will serve the same first-rate menu. Returning Paradise Teochew diners will also be pleased to find expanded dim sum selections and unique Teochew classics to choose from. This is on top of the smorgasbord of over a hundred dishes comprising appetisers, dim sum, braised specialties, meats and seafood.



Paradise Teochew’s Baked BBQ Honey Pork Pastry is a savoury-sweet delight, boasting a flaky exterior and moreish filling of barbecue pork. PHOTO: PARADISE TEOCHEW



Those booking a spot for lunch can fill up on an array of HK dim sum selections, which include crowd favourites Baked BBQ Honey Pork Pastry and Steamed Rice Roll with Dough Fritter, which is also known as “zha leung” in the Cantonese dialect. Fans of the collagen-rich “phoenix claws” will also be pleased, as Paradise Teochew’s popular Steamed Chicken Claw with Black Bean Sauce is also one of the promotional items.

Of course, contemporary favourites such as Steamed Molten Salted Egg Yolk Bun (liu sha bao), Mini Egg Tarts made with imported Japanese eggs, as well as Steamed Xiao Long Bao also feature on the menu as part of the restaurants’ opening promotion, these dishes and more are priced at just $3.80 each (U.P. $5.80 - $7.80).



The Teochew Style Chilled Steamed Mullet may look plain and unassuming, but the nostalgic dish is bursting with the hard-to-find fish’s freshness and rich flavour. PHOTO: PARADISE TEOCHEW



For dinner, pamper your palate with Teochew classics at the promotional price of $20 each (U.P. $26.00 - $40.60). Begin with the Handmade Combination of Prawn Ball and Traditional Pork Roll (six pieces each), more widely recognised as ngoh hiang (literally “five-spice” due to the seasoning used). While there are both Hokkien and Teochew versions, each with its own camp of supporters, the one served at Paradise Teochew is the latter and includes the star ingredient, yam.

The starchy tuber is also found in other classics: Teochew Style Pan-fried Seafood and Yam Pancake, as well as Teochew Style Stewed Duck with Yam in Casserole (Half). Fans of traditional braised dishes will also be pleased to note that the collagen-rich Braised Goose Web and Superior Sea Cucumber in Abalone Sauce, which requires hours of simmering, is also on the menu.

Other stalwarts of Teochew cuisine are the fragrant Wok-fried “Hor Fun” with Kai Lan and Preserved Turnip, where beautifully charred broad rice noodles are elevated by the sweet-savoury notes of chye poh and accompanied with the crunchy Kai Lan stems, and the nostalgic favourite Teochew Style Chilled Steamed Mullet (700 to 800g), in which the simple cooking method emphasises the hard-to-find fish’s freshness and rich flavour.

The perfect ambience for much-awaited gatherings



Paradise Teochew’s latest restaurant at Takashimaya Shopping Centre is excellent for hosting cosy functions or dining out with friends and family. PHOTO: PARADISE TEOCHEW



We’re all looking forward to dining out in a bigger group come mid-July, be it with the family seated at the same table or with a close-knit circle of friends.

With a spacious interior of more than 5,300 sq ft, Paradise Teochew’s latest restaurant at Takashimaya Shopping Centre boasts a seating capacity of up to 146 diners. Given the present Covid-19 restrictions, where dine-in is very much constrained by an eatery’s space, the roomy outlet can definitely accommodate more.

Patrons requiring a more intimate setting can also request to be seated in one of the restaurant’s seven private rooms. These are also excellent for hosting cosy functions, such as a small wedding reception, birthday celebration, or key business meetings.



Paradise Teochew’s beloved Scotts Square outlet reopens its doors with two additional private rooms, and the mainstay display of fine wines remains. PHOTO: PARADISE TEOCHEW



Over at Paradise Teochew’s newly renovated Scotts Square branch, there are now two additional private rooms, bringing the total to six. The restaurant, which just turned five years old in June, may be smaller than its Takashimaya counterpart, but still occupies an impressive 4,100 sq ft.

Regulars of the pre-renovated Scotts Square outlet will remember the restaurant’s signature decor of fine wines on display. That still remains, as does the indulgent experience of having its certified sommelier recommend you food and wine pairings.

Did we also mention that oenophiles visiting the new Paradise Teochew at Takashimaya can enjoy the same experience, too?

Paradise Teochew DUO Celebration When: Daily from July 12 to 25, 2021

Where: Paradise Teochew at Takashimaya (391A Orchard Road, Takashimaya #03-10, below Kinokuniya) and Paradise Teochew at Scotts Square (6 Scotts Road, Scotts Square #03-04)

Tel: 6805-8994 (Paradise Teochew at Takashimaya) and 6538-0644 (Paradise Teochew at Scotts Square) Operating Hours: Paradise Teochew at Takashimaya Mon to Fri: 11am - 3pm (last order at 2.30pm), 6pm - 10.30pm (last order at 10pm)

Sat, Sun & PH: 10am - 3.30pm (last order at 3pm), 6pm - 10.30pm (last order at 10pm) Paradise Teochew at Scotts Square Mon to Fri: 11.30am - 3pm (last order at 2.30pm), 6pm - 10.30pm (last order at 10pm)

Sat, Sun & PH: 10.30am - 3.30pm (last order at 3pm), 6pm - 10.30pm (last order at 10pm) Website: www.paradisegp.com/brand-paradise-teochew Promotion details Lunch: 20 dim sum items at $3.80 each

Dinner: 10 Teochew classics at $20 each *For dine-in by Citibank Credit/Debit Cardmembers and Paradise Gourmet Rewards (PGR) members, while stocks last. Discounted items are not valid in conjunction with other discounts, promotions, vouchers or membership privileges. Prices are subject to service charge and 7 per cent GST.