OmniMeat's plant-based pork strips and luncheon meat launch at Collin's restaurants and five Accor Group hotels

SINGAPORE - More plant-based items are hitting the supermarket shelves. The latest are plant-based OmniMeat Luncheon and pork-like OmniMeat Strip by foodtech company OmniFoods which will be available from today (Nov 19) at selected FairPrice supermarkets.

Diners can also head to all 11 Collin's restaurants, as well as five Accor Group hotels for their fix of OmniMeat's luncheon meat.

The Singapore launch of the two products was announced today (Nov 19) at a virtual press conference by Hong Kong's plant-based lifestyle platform Green Monday Group, which is also the creator of OmniFoods. i

Made of soy beans, wheat, beetroot and coconut oil, the plant-based luncheon meat debuted in Hong Kong in May. Last month (Oct), the product made headlines as it was incorporated in six dishes at McDonald's Hong Kong and Macau outlets.

Coconut oil is used for the OmniMeat luncheon, mainly for the aroma when it is being cooked, says Mr David Yeung, founder of Green Monday and OmniFoods.

The OmniMeat Strip, on the other hand, uses sunflower oil instead, as he recommends for the product to be seasoned or marinated. It is priced at $6.95 at FairPrice supermarkets, while the OmniMeat Luncheon retails at $8.80.

The first OmniFoods product - OmniMeat Mince ($6.50) - which launched in April 2018, is also available at FairPrice supermarkets. From Dec 15, other major supermarkets, as well as selected platforms such as RedMart, will also sell the new products.

Not keen on cooking the "meat" yourself? Then head to five restaurants under the Accor Group, which will offer the OmniMeat Luncheon dishes till Dec 2.

Try the OmniMeat Luncheon Sando ($22++) from Raffles Hotel Singapore's Raffles Courtyard or go for the OmniMeat Luncheon sushi ($26++) at Fairmont Singapore's Japanese restaurant Mikuni. At Swissotel The Stamford, check out the OmniMeat Luncheon burger ($22++) from Clove restaurant.

Swissotel Merchant Court's Ellenborough Market Cafe, meanwhile, offers an OmniMeat Luncheon tartlet ($12 nett), while Mercure Singapore on Stevens' Winestone restaurant serves an OmniMeat Luncheon tagliatelle aglio e olio ($30++).

Local food and beverage group Collin's will also offer OmniMeat Luncheon lasagna ($16.80++) and OmniMeat Luncheon Chef Salad ($12.80++) at all of its 11 restaurants islandwide till Jan 31 next year (2021).

This is the first time the restaurant group is using plant-based products in its dishes.

Aside from the product launch, Mr Yeung also announced that Green Monday Group will open its plant-based concept store and cafe Green Common in January next year (2021) at VivoCity.

Spanning more than 3,000 sq ft, the "one-stop hub for a plant-based experience" will showcase a variety of plant-based brands including Beyond, Heura, and Alpha Foods. Green Common currently has nine locations in Hong Kong and two online platforms.

On entering the Singapore market, Mr Yeung says: "I am thrilled to bring OmniMeat Luncheon and OmniMeat Strip for those seeking a healthier option of their favourite treats. Our studies show that Asians have a great demand for traditional luncheon meat and eat it frequently.

"Our versatile, plant-based meat alternatives are a much kinder option for the planet, as well as for our health."