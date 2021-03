More than a year after working with the famous River South (Hoe Nam) Prawn Noodles in Tai Thong Crescent, its new partner is finally ready to announce the takeover of the brand.

Information technology company Micro 2000 Group started by supplying raw ingredients to the Png siblings behind the prawn noodle brand in June 2019. Other food-and-beverage brands under it are Kwan Inn Vegetarian, Som Tam Express, Gin Khao and Tastebud foodcourts.