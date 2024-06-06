Odette slips to No. 24 on World’s 50 Best Restaurants, Barcelona’s Disfrutar is No. 1

SINGAPORE – French fine-dining restaurant Odette at the National Gallery Singapore has dropped 10 spots to No. 24 on the 2024 World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

It also lost its Best Restaurant in Asia crown to Bangkok’s Gaggan restaurant, which is ranked No. 9 – up from No. 17 in 2023.

Yet, three-Michelin-starred Odette remains Singapore’s only restaurant on the prestigious list, which was announced on June 5 at an award ceremony in Las Vegas. It was No. 14 in 2023.

In a statement to The Straits Times, chef Julien Royer, 41, who attended the ceremony, says: “Being recognised on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list has been a dream come true. Since 2017, we have been deeply humbled and honoured to find ourselves among giants, friends and industry greats on this prestigious list.

“Their talent and dedication have challenged and inspired us to continually strive for excellence.”

The list ranking the 51st to 100th restaurants, announced on May 22, has three representatives from Singapore: Burnt Ends in Dempsey at No. 68 (down from No. 65 in 2023), modern Singaporean restaurant Labyrinth at Esplanade Mall at No. 92 (up from No. 97 in 2023) and Meta at No. 95 (down from No. 84 in 2023).

Restaurant Zen in Bukit Pasoh Road – ranked No. 69 in 2023 – did not make the cut this time. Its sister restaurant in Stockholm, Frantzen, is No. 35 (down from No. 30 in 2023).

Taking top spot is Barcelona restaurant Disfrutar, rising a notch from second place in 2023. Led by chefs Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casanas, it also maintains its title as Best Restaurant in Europe.