Not the same-old, same-old – new restaurants that dare to be different

The restaurant, which takes over the space vacated by Tamarind Hill restaurant, will feature mostly counter seating, with some tables for diners who want more privacy. An eight-course meal is likely to be priced under $200, he says, and there will be three to four dishes, ranging from $20 to $50, that people can add on if they want.

Asu is housed in a 10,000 sq ft colonial bungalow perched atop Labrador Nature Reserve. Sharing the space is another restaurant and a bar, both of which he will oversee. Renovations are scheduled to start soon, and Asu is expected to open first.

Shan, elegant Chinese for “meal”, is a smart-casual Cantonese-Teochew restaurant with 50 seats indoors and 40 outdoors.

Chef Tan and the restaurant’s chef, Lim Wei Jie, 33, are looking to showcase dishes that are “not so mainstream”. One of these will be Puning Chicken, made with fermented soya beans. There will also be duck braised with housemade soya sauce and steamed fish with three different toppings.

The third concept is a yet-to-be-named bar, serving cocktails and featuring Asian liquor such as soju, baijiu, sake and China wines. The bar food will be Asian-inflected too.

Chef Tan, who got into cheffing at age 27 after quitting his job in advertising, knows how tough the business is.

His first venture, the fine-dining Restaurant Ards, closed six months after its 2017 opening. He went to South Korea and worked at Flower Child for a year before returning to Singapore to work for 1-Group, which runs restaurants such as Kaarla Woodfire Grill and Latin-European bistro Sol & Luna.

These stints, he says, helped him understand the restaurant business better. For this project, he has partnered Labrador Hill, a company which has been tenants of the bungalow for 15 years.

He says: “One thing I believe a lot in is the need to understand the full picture of how to build the resources to keep on evolving. At Ards, we thought that as long as we could cook, things would make sense. That’s the wrong way to go. We didn’t understand the dynamics of the business.”

Eat, drink, dance

Bae’s Cocktail Club

Where: 01-04/05, 21 Tanjong Pagar Road; opens: July