Noma, rated the world’s best restaurant, is closing its doors

COPENHAGEN – Since opening two decades ago, Noma – the Copenhagen, Denmark restaurant currently serving grilled reindeer heart on a bed of fresh pine, and saffron ice cream in a beeswax bowl – has transformed fine dining.

A new global class of gastro tourists schedules first-class flights and entire vacations around the privilege of paying at least US$500 (S$665) per person for its multicourse tasting menu.

Noma has repeatedly topped lists of the world’s best restaurants, and its creator, Rene Redzepi, has been hailed as his era’s most brilliant and influential chef.

Nevertheless, Redzepi told The New York Times the restaurant will close for regular service at the end of 2024.

Noma will become a full-time food laboratory, developing new dishes and products for its e-commerce operation, Noma Projects, and the dining rooms will be open only for periodic pop-ups. His role will become something closer to chief creative officer than chef.

The decision comes as Noma and many other elite restaurants are facing scrutiny of their treatment of the workers, many of them paid poorly or not at all, who produce and serve these exquisite dishes.

The style of fine dining that Noma helped create and promote around the globe – wildly innovative, labour-intensive and vastly expensive – may be undergoing a sustainability crisis.

Redzepi, who has long acknowledged that gruelling hours are required to produce the restaurant’s cuisine, said that the math of compensating nearly 100 employees fairly, while maintaining high standards, at prices that the market will bear, is not workable.

“We have to completely rethink the industry,” he said. “This is simply too hard, and we have to work in a different way.”

Chef David Kinch, who last week closed his three-Michelin-starred restaurant Manresa in Los Gatos, California, said, “the last 30 years were a gilded age”, when ambitious restaurants multiplied and became less formal and more exciting.

His casual restaurants will remain open, but he said fine dining was no longer something he wanted to do himself, or to inflict on his staff, calling the work “backbreaking”.

“Fine dining is at a crossroads, and there have to be huge changes,” he said. “The whole industry realises that, but they do not know how it’s going to come out.”

Finnish chef Kim Mikkola, who worked at Noma for four years, said that fine dining, like diamonds, ballet and other elite pursuits, often has abuse built into it.

“Everything luxetarian is built on somebody’s back; somebody has to pay,” he said.