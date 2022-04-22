Friyay!: What to eat

POISSON

SEAFOOD TAKES CENTRE STAGE

Poisson is French for fish, so it is no surprise that this new restaurant in Bukit Pasoh Road specialises in seafood. The marine-themed decor - which includes a deep-sea diver suit at the entrance and a print of smiling fisherfolk on the wall - is also an obvious clue.

The menu is easy to navigate. Besides some choices of oysters and caviar plus an omakase platter ($360 for two persons), cold and hot dishes are listed under Cold Stream and Hot Stream. And everything is meant to be shared, with servings good enough for at least two persons.

The cold items, comprising mostly raw or cured seafood, are ideal as starters.

I recommend Ama ($52) - a winning mix of blue prawn tartare, bafun uni and caviar drizzled with spring onion oil. Similar raw prawn, sea urchin and caviar combos can be found in a few other restaurants, but here, the oil adds a distinctive touch. It coats the prawns and its fragrance relieves the crustacean of any lingering fishiness.

Among the hot choices, many dishes stand out. Maximus ($75) is a chunky piece of baked turbot on the bone, with its skin perfectly charred and sitting on grey shrimp beurre blanc and topped with roasted vegetables.

Or go for The Game ($24)- squid grilled on the plancha and covered in a delicious mix of grilled herbs, roasted garlic, onions and tomato.

The restaurant's unit number is not visible anywhere on the building - a row of shophouses - and its signage cannot be seen from the road. Look out for French brasserie Clos Pasoh's signage at the end of the block and you will find Poisson on the ground floor below it.

WHERE Poisson, 48 Bukit Pasoh Road MRT Outram OPEN Noon to 2.30pm, 6pm to midnight (last food order at 10pm on weekdays, 10.30pm on weekends), Tuesdays to Saturdays. Closed on Sundays and Mondays TEL 6223-2131 INFO www.poisson.sg

PUTIEN

DOUTOU CLAMS COOKED NINE WAYS

The Putien restaurant chain, which specialises in dishes from the coastal town of Pu Tian in China's Fujian province, is having its annual promotion of Doutou clams.

The clams, which grow in the mudflats of Doutou fishing village, are seasonal and imported live. At the restaurants, they are prepared in nine different ways - ranging from being steeped in icy lees ($22.80) and steamed with minced garlic ($26.80) to fried with scrambled egg ($26.80) and baked in Fujian old wine ($26.80).

If you pick two dishes, you pay $43.80 for both. And they are worth it.

However, it is probably too much to eat all nine dishes in one sitting. With the season expected to last more than two months, there is time for repeat visits.

I suggest ordering two or four dishes each time, picking those that are not too similar. For example, you may not want two soupy dishes, like the one baked in Fujian old wine with red mushroom Doutou clam soup ($28.80) and Putian farmhouse clam soup ($28.80).

But the soupy offerings go well with salt-baked ($26.80) or spicy fried clams ($26.80).

WHERE Putien restaurants INFO Go to www.putien.com for outlets and opening hours

WINESTONE

A LA CARTE BRUNCH

Weekend brunches are a good reason for me not to sleep in.

Winestone, located next to the Novotel and Mercure hotels in Stevens Road, offers only a la carte options, but they are more than enough. Another plus point is that my bill ends up lower than those I chalk up at most other buffets.

You do not get the obvious brunch offerings here as the chef takes inspiration from various parts of the world, including the Mediterranean and Mexico.

A dish I like a lot is Musakhan ($24), a Palestinian dish of boneless pieces of roasted chicken thigh served with sumac onions, hummus, chickpeas, grilled tomatoes and chillies on a flat bread. The meat is juicy and flavourful, and the different toppings come together perfectly.

Fans of eggs will find them prepared in eight ways. Sous Vide ($18) - with two runny-yolk eggs, roasted baby tomatoes and slices of avocado on sourdough French toast - is a crowd-pleaser. Or go for Spanish Chorizo ($28), which comes with two poached eggs lined with slices of chorizo, house corned beef, potatoes and caramelised onions.

Many dishes come with a side salad for a complete meal.

WHERE Winestone, 01-09, 30 Stevens Road MRT Stevens OPEN 11.30am to 3pm (weekend brunch) INFO www.winestone.sg