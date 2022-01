SINGAPORE - A new wave of Taiwanese cafes and eateries is making Taiwanese fare trendy here - from Eat 3 Bowls' braised pork belly rice to Abundance's elevated version of night market snack Gua Bao (Taiwanese version of braised pork belly bun).

The trend is fuelled by new entrants such as Isshin Machi, which opened its first outlet in East Coast Road in November 2020 and now has four outlets. A fifth is slated to open in Punggol in March.