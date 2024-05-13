New single malts from one of the whisky world’s best-kept secrets

Home to some of the best Scotch distilleries, Speyside, in the north-east of Scotland, produces rich and elegant whiskies, with distinct fruity notes.

Among these distilleries is Longmorn, an industry stalwart which may not be as well-known as the bigger names, but has often been referred to as “every distiller’s favourite apart from their own”. In fact, Longmorn single malt has been a component of Chivas Regal and Royal Salute blends.

Having produced single malt whiskies for 130 years, Longmorn is now introducing two new single batch whiskies, designed to captivate both new enthusiasts and seasoned collectors.

The first of its two new expressions is the 18-Year-Old, with its rich tasting notes of toffee apples, apricots and fresh tropical fruits, before a finish of creamy milk chocolate. It is particularly enticing to younger palates who are newer to the whisky world and drawn to an accessible taste of luxury.