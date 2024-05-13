New single malts from one of the whisky world’s best-kept secrets

Home to some of the best Scotch distilleries, Speyside, in the north-east of Scotland, produces rich and elegant whiskies, with distinct fruity notes.
Among these distilleries is Longmorn, an industry stalwart which may not be as well-known as the bigger names, but has often been referred to as “every distiller’s favourite apart from their own”. In fact, Longmorn single malt has been a component of Chivas Regal and Royal Salute blends.
Having produced single malt whiskies for 130 years, Longmorn is now introducing two new single batch whiskies, designed to captivate both new enthusiasts and seasoned collectors.
The first of its two new expressions is the 18-Year-Old, with its rich tasting notes of toffee apples, apricots and fresh tropical fruits, before a finish of creamy milk chocolate. It is particularly enticing to younger palates who are newer to the whisky world and drawn to an accessible taste of luxury.
On the other hand, the 22-Year-Old whisky, with its complex balance of hazelnut praline, luscious toffee, citrus and poached pears, appeals to established professionals and collectors. These epicurean connoisseurs have high standards and a deep appreciation for rare spirits, and they value being seen as “in the know” among their peers. They are drawn to Longmorn's reputation for excellence and the chance to further their education in the world of whisky.
To enjoy either Longmorn Single Malt whisky, take them neat, cut with a little water, or as part of a classic cocktail such as an Old Fashioned, Whisky Sour or a Rob Roy.
Brief history of Longmorn Distillery
Founded in 1894 by the ambitious Mr John Duff, a famous entrepreneur in the whisky world, Longmorn later teamed up with fellow Speyside distilleries Glen Grant and Glenlivet to form The Glenlivet Distillers Ltd in 1970.
Eight years later, Chivas Brothers acquired the company, and was itself acquired by the Pernod Ricard Group in 2001. The conglomerate wasted no time in reasserting the Longmorn brand to enhance its visibility. The distillery was also refurbished and expanded in 2012.
Despite the change in ownership, Longmorn's core crafting processes have remained unchanged. The distillery still continues to draw its water directly from the Moray Aquifer, a practice that has remained since its founding. Additionally, the methods of milling, mashing, fermenting and distilling the spirit have all been carefully preserved, ensuring that each bottle of Longmorn whisky is a true reflection of the distillery's heritage and expertise.
However, one of the most fascinating aspects of Longmorn’s history is its connection to the railway.
When Mr Duff founded the distillery in 1894, he had the foresight to build his own railway line, linking Longmorn to the rest of the world. This bold move not only facilitated the transportation of raw materials and finished products but also symbolised Mr Duff's ambition and vision for the distillery's global reach.
This link to the railway is encapsulated in the new bottle design, which features vibrant golden arches – a nod to train tunnels and bridges, as well as a deep royal purple background, adding an air of luxury and sophistication.
In a lesser-known chapter of Longmorn's history, the distillery’s global reach extended to Japan when, in 1919, the “Father of Japanese Whisky”, Mr Masataka Taketsuru, joined Longmorn as an apprentice. There, he honed his craft and gained valuable experience that would later inform his pioneering work in Japan. Mr Taketsuru would go on to work for Mr Shinjiro Torii, who established the Nikka distillery in Hokkaido in 1924.
From its founding in 1894 to its latest offerings, Longmorn has consistently produced exceptional Scotch that appeals to a diverse palate. With its new packaging and age-statement whiskies – the 18-Year-Old and 22-Year-Old – the distillery is poised to continue its tradition of excellence and captivate whisky enthusiasts around the world.
Both the Longmorn 18-Year-Old Single Malt Whisky and Longmorn 22-Year-Old Single Malt Whisky are available from selected retailers and online at Le Cercle. Additionally, the Longmorn 30-Year-Old will also be available from September 2024 on Le Cercle.
Longmorn advocates responsible drinking. Please do not share this with anyone under the legal drinking age of 18.