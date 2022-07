SINGAPORE - Three eateries that opened this year selling ethnic food from the region have been making waves among residents who were not able to travel out of the country for most of the past 2½ years.

Singaporean Zaheed Omar and his Indonesian wife Tuty Humairah started their stall Waroeng Bakso by Hamburguesa in City Plaza six months ago, while Ms Le Thi My Phuc from Vietnam opened May Pho Culture in Chinatown in March to sell noodles and banh mi.