New bubble tea brand Cai Ca replaces 6 Gong Cha outlets, launches soya milk tea line

SINGAPORE – Almost two months after Gong Cha’s abrupt exit from Singapore, a new bubble tea player has taken its place.

Cai Ca , founded by former Gong Cha Singapore chief executive Kang Puay Seng, has replaced six former Gong Cha outlets and rolled out a line of hand-shaken drinks made with Japanese soya milk and tea, reported Shin Min Daily News.

In an exclusive interview with Shin Min, Mr Kang, who co-founded the Mr Bean soya milk chain, said he found himself at a crossroads when Gong Cha’s Singapore franchise ended at the end of September . Founded in 2006 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Gong Cha expanded into Singapore in 2009.

Mr Kang faced two options: return to his comfort zone, or create a tea brand that belongs to Singapore – and do so as quickly as possible.

Despite the upheaval, all of Gong Cha’s more than 20 full-time staff were retained and are now working at Cai Ca.

“From the first day we ended operations, every member of the team faced unimaginable pressure. Day and night, they worked tirelessly, running together towards building our in-house brand. Cai Ca is not just a cup of tea – it’s a story of perseverance, courage and faith,” said Mr Kang.

With rental pressures and expiring leases looming, he said he opted for a leaner approach.

Cai Ca’s six outlets are at Lot One, Bugis Junction, NUS UTown, King Albert Park, Northpoint City and Century Square.

“We want to first build a strong brand image and product quality, then expand gradually,” he said.

Healthier spin on milk tea

Mr Kang said the brand was built around two goals: selling healthier beverages in line with Singapore’s Nutri-Grade labelling system, and providing snacks that pair well with the drinks.

After extensive trials, the team landed on a soya milk-tea fusion as its signature, positioning the drinks as a lighter alternative to dairy-based milk tea.

Cai Ca uses soya milk made from Japanese yellow soya beans and also offers tangyuan (glutinous rice balls) as an accompaniment.

Mr Kang said soya milk caters to customers who are lactose-intolerant while offering a distinct flavour, adding that it gives customers tea drinks that are “delicious and better for them”.

All 32 drinks on the menu – excluding brown sugar items – are rated B or C under the Nutri-Grade system.

Competing in a crowded market

Numerous bubble tea brands have entered Singapore in recent years, and Cai Ca is now the fourth brand at Lot One.

Mr Kang said small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) often face stiff competition from major brands and must grow cautiously with limited resources.

However, he noted that SMEs have one key advantage: agility. He emphasised the importance of staying highly attuned to consumer appetite for novelty, and having the ability to adjust strategies quickly in response to shifting market trends.

“SMEs don’t have many layers of approval to go through. They can follow market trends and develop or market new products more flexibly and swiftly,” he said. “As long as we stay sharp and respond quickly, there’s a chance to stand out.”