New Baker X cafe at Orchard Central to showcase home-based bakers

SINGAPORE - If you have always wanted to get your hands on coveted home bakes, you can now head to the new Baker X cafe at Orchard Central.

Launching on Monday (Dec 20), Baker X is set up by real estate developer Far East Organization to support and showcase home-based bakers looking to scale up their business and get a taste of running a physical store.

Over two to six weeks at a time, each baker will operate - rent-free - from the 776 sq ft, 10-seat cafe. The bakers can keep 100 per cent of sales proceeds and just have to cover ingredient and packaging costs.

So far, bakers have been lined up till June 2022. The cafe also houses social enterprise Foreword Coffee Roasters, which opens daily.

The bakers were selected for their "unique baked treats that are visually appealing and in demand", says Ms Deborah Tan, deputy director of Far East Organization's retail business group. The company owns Orchard Central.

She adds: "We conceived Baker X to give budding home-baking entrepreneurs the opportunity to (try out at) a physical outlet at no cost and scale their business production.

"Baker X also aims to encourage the entry of new brands and enhance the business ecosystem in Singapore by providing customers with more choices and promoting greater diversity."

Kicking off at the cafe is White's Bakery, known for its Basque cheesecakes and 'fat' macarons. It will be followed by Browned Butter Bakehouse, which offers a range of desserts; and Mon Cerise Patisserie, which specialises in French-style cakes and tarts.

At Baker X, all three brand founders are looking forward to meeting and interacting with customers.

It is also timely for Browned Butter Bakehouse founder Julie Ng, 23, who is in the midst of looking for a physical shop space .

She says: "I hope to have a better understanding and feel of what it is like to run a physical store at Baker X, and at the same time get more brand exposure and awareness from the public. It would be nice to interact with customers, which a home-based business does not necessarily allow for."

For Ms Cherry Chiu, 32, founder of Mon Cerise Patisserie, her stint at Baker X may lead her to consider expanding.

She says: "It will be a big leap for me - from owning a home business to a physical shop with a lot more overheads and costs. Baker X will be a great experience to see whether it's something I wish to do in the future."

Baker X opens on Monday (Dec 20) from 11am to 10pm daily at 04-29 Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road. These are the first three home baking businesses operating from the cafe:



These chunky Korean-style macarons from White's Bakery will be available in festive flavours till Dec 25, 2021. ST PHOTO: SAMUEL ANG



1. White's Bakery

@whitesbakery

When: Monday (Dec 20) to Jan 9

Ms Tan Hui Yi, 23, started the business three years ago and usually runs weekly bake sales on Saturdays.

At Baker X, the full-time business management undergraduate will dish out her signature Basque cheesecakes (from $10 a slice, from $38 for a whole cake) and Korean-style chunky macarons (any six for $30).

Try the unusual taro Basque cheesecake, made with housemade taro paste. Taro powder is also used for the cheesecake base. Other flavours include matcha and houjicha, Earl Grey, and Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter.

The chunky Korean-style macarons come in festive flavours (till Dec 25) such as peppermint mocha with a peppermint chocolate bar sandwiched between chocolate ganache infused with ground coffee; toffee nut with salted caramel swiss meringue; and hot chocolate, with dark chocolate ganache and milk chocolate sauce.

Or go for the slightly savoury ones - taro, Ritz cheese cracker or salted pistachio.



Highlights from Browned Butter Bakehouse include whipped ganache popsicles, luxe tarts and more. ST PHOTO: SAMUEL ANG



2. Browned Butter Bakehouse

@brownedbutterbakehouse

When: Jan 11 to 31

Get a variety of desserts such as tarts, cinnamon rolls and whipped ganache popsicles.

Highlights include Browned Butter cinnamon roll ($4) with housemade blueberry compote and glazed with cream cheese; Luxe tart ($5.80) filled with caramelised chocolate ganache, topped with a Biscoff mousse dome and crowned with clusters of toasted corn flakes tossed in Biscoff and white chocolate; and White Choc & Raspberry Popsicle ($4.50) coated in chocolate.



Decadent pastries from Mon Cerise Patisserie featured at Baker X, on Dec 15, 2021. ST PHOTO: SAMUEL ANG



3. Mon Cerise Patisserie

@mon_cerisepatisserie

When: Feb 8 to 20 (closed on Mondays)

Instagram shutterbugs will love these picture-perfect tarts and cakes.

Flavours for the Les Petites Tarts ($4.50 each) include Lemon & Basil, chocolate, and Chestnut Mandarin.

On weekends, go for the individual-sized cakes ($10 each) - such as Strawberry Charlotte; White Princess, an apple and yuzu cheesecake; and Pretty in Pink, which has soursop, lychee and raspberry.

Hong Kong-born founder Cherry Chiu, 32, a graduate of culinary school Le Cordon Bleu in London - will also run a Valentine's Day special.