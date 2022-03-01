Nasi lemak eatery The Coconut Club to open new outlet in May

SINGAPORE - The Coconut Club, best known for its nasi lemak, will be shutting its doors in Ann Siang Hill on March 31.
It is moving to a bigger location - slated to open in early May - that can seat 100 people across multiple floors.
