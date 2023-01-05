My Perfect Weekend with Brian Chua, CEO of Gourmet Food Holdings

Who: Mr Brian Chua is the chief executive of food and beverage investment firm Gourmet Food Holdings, which owns brands such as ramen chain Tsuta, Vietnamese eatery chain Mrs Pho, burger chain Burgs, ice-cream parlour Vanda Botanical Desserts, and Equate Coffee cafe. The 41-year-old, who lives in Orchard, is single.

“I always start my weekend with a good cup of filter coffee. I head to different coffee places to chill and unwind.

Some of my favourites include Miracle Coffee at Marina Bay Sands, Homeground Coffee Roasters in Outram and Lucid in Jalan Besar.

For lunch, I usually take my mum out for Japanese or Chinese food. We like to go to Paragon for Sushi Tei or Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck.

My afternoon activity is either playing tennis or golf with friends at Orchid Country Club, followed by dinner. Sometimes, we go for Korean barbecue.

After that, I usually host my friends at home, where we sing karaoke, and play card and board games.

On Sunday, I typically wake up later and head to the gym.

I will then have lunch with my friends and spend the rest of the day at different malls. It’s a job hazard, but I like to observe what goes on in the malls. It gives me a perspective of the mall’s traffic and activities on weekends.

This weekend, I will be on holiday in South Korea with friends. We will be checking out cafes such as the popular Cafe Onion Seongsu in Seoul and dining at the two-Michelin-starred Mingles restaurant.”