Modern makeover for Jurong Fishery Port

The Port65 digital auction platform is aiming to become one of the solutions for transforming and setting the standards for Singapore's seafood industry

Food Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A new digital auction platform, Port65, is set to give the 53-year-old Jurong Fishery Port (JFP) a modern makeover.

For starters, it will launch auctions, which allow seafood merchants to bid remotely, from March.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 30, 2022, with the headline Modern makeover for Jurong Fishery Port. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top