Michelin Guide Singapore: 6 newcomers get one star, 2 restaurants get two stars

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The full selection of the Michelin Guide Singapore 2026 was revealed on Aug 4 at Raffles Sentosa Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Six Singapore restaurants have earned their first Michelin star while another two have joined the two-star tier. It is a rise in promotions from 2025 ’s ceremony, in which only two restaurants were added to the coveted list.

Among the newcomers are Loca Niru in House of Tan Yeok Nee and Jin Ting Wan in Marina Bay Sands, both of whom also won special awards at the 10th edition of the Michelin Guide Singapore on Aug 4 at Raffles Sentosa Singapore.

The Sommelier Award went to Joe Yang, head sommelier of Jin Ting Wan for his curation of Chinese wines. Meanwhile, Shusuke Kubota, executive chef of Loca Niru clinched the Young Chef Award in recognition of his precision and finesse.

“I feel amazing. This is my dream so i cannot believe it. This can’t be real,” Kubota said . “I want to aim for two or three stars next.”

Shusuke Kubota, executive chef of Loca Niru clinched The Michelin Guide Young Chef Award. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Albert Li, 44, executive chef of Jin Ting Wan, told The Straits Times: “We are very happy and proud. We use a lot of Chinese produce in our cuisine and will continue to showcase it.”

“It is a good reward for all the hard work put in this year,” added Yang, 40. “Diners are more aware of Chinese wine, especially for pairing with Chinese cuisine.”

The other newcomers to the list were Yong Fu in Suntec City, Tenshima in Millenia Walk, and Cherry Garden by Chef Fei in Mandarin Oriental Singapore. Japanese chef Tomoo Kimura also reclaimed his star with Sushi Kimura +, an eight-seater restaurant in Conrad Singapore Orchard.

They bring the total number of one-Michelin star restaurants in Singapore to 33. Four one-starred restaurants have dropped off the list after closing: Alma, Chaleur, Esora and Euphoria.

Meanwhile, former one-Michelin-star restaurant Seroja in Duo Galleria was bumped up to two-star status. 1887 by Andre in Raffles Hotel Singapore also made its Michelin debut in the same category.

Seroja’s chef-owner Kevin Wong, 32, said : “We never imagined this. We are happy, but also understand the responsibility to our guests as they will have big expectations. We have bigger pressure to maintain the stars. With this confidence, we strive to do more everyday.”

Ben Wang, 34, chef de cuisine of 1887 by Andre, was visibly overwhelmed by the honour. “I’m shocked, happy and touched because my team has sacrificed so much to get here,” he said .

Ben Wang, 34, chef de cuisine of 1887 by Andre, which was added to the list of two-Michelin-star restaurants in Singapore. It also won Opening of the Year. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Singapore now has a total of nine two-Michelin-star restaurants and three restaurants with three stars. Seroja as well as Fiz in Tanjong Pagar Road retained their Michelin Green Stars for their commitment to the future of gastronomy.

The other special awards went to Maryjoy Lim, general manager of one-Michelin-starred Jag in Robertson Quay, who received the Service Award, and 1887 by Andre, which was named Opening of the Year.

Singapore now has a total of 33 one-Michelin-star restaurants, nine two-Michelin-star restaurants and three restaurants with three stars. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

The complete Michelin Guide Singapore 2026 selection also includes 97 Bib Gourmand establishments and 165 Michelin-Selected establishments.

Among the new additions to the latter category are establishments like Magpie in Eng Hoon Street and Belimbing in Beach Road. The Michelin Guide recognises such eateries for their quality, but they do not qualify for a Michelin star or Bib Gourmand title.