Meet McDonaldland characters Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie at upcoming festival

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

(From left) McDonaldland characters Birdie, Grimace and the Hamburglar. In addition to the festival, McDonald's Singapore launched a new special menu in December.

SINGAPORE – Fans of McDonald’s can get up close with the brand’s mascots at the McDonaldland Crew Music Festival, which will take place at Plaza Singapura’s level 1 outdoor area from Dec 12 to 14.

The mascots will hold a meet-and-greet session at 3 and 6pm every day. Grimace, a furry purple blob, and the masked Hamburglar debuted in the early 1970s, while Birdie the Early Bird was introduced in the early 1980s to help promote the fast-food chain’s breakfast items.

They initially featured in advertisements and merchandise, but declined in prominence in the 2000s.

This is the first time the characters will be meeting fans in Singapore. In addition to their appearance, attendees can catch performances by local acts Gravity Band, Jack & Rai and Jeff Ng, as well as take part in games.

The characters also come in the form of pocket pouches, sold as blind boxes for $7.90 with every meal purchase, excluding Happy Meals. Each box contains one of four possible designs: Grimace, Hamburglar, Birdie or French Fries.

Three of the four possible pocket pouch designs customers might receive in their blind boxes. ST PHOTO: CHERIE LOK

McDonald’s Singapore is introducing a limited-edition menu as well, available while stocks last. It includes the Cheesy Jalapeno Quarter Pounder; Cheesy Jalapeno Chicken Burger; Truffle Cheese McShaker Fries; Tartar Sauce; Cookies and Cream Pie; and Mango x Pineapple Soft Serve.

From Dec 11, customers who buy select meals, including the Cheesy Jalapeno Quarter Pounder or Chicken Burger Feast, stand to receive a McDonaldland sticker sheet, available in limited quantities.