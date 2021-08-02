McDonald's launches new Hainanese Chicken burger for National Day

SINGAPORE - McDonald's Singapore is launching a new locally inspired burger just in time for National Day on Monday (Aug 9).

Inspired by the classic local dish, Hainanese chicken rice, the new Crispy Hainanese Chicken Burger features a crispy fried chicken patty topped with cabbage, carrots and lettuce, and paired with mayonnaise, ginger and garlic chili sauces - all sandwiched between a soft semolina bun.

The burger, crafted in collaboration with Mediacorp actor and chef Ben Yeo, comes with a sachet of dark sweet sauce to be drizzled onto the burger.

Yeo says: "My inspiration behind the Crispy Hainanese Chicken Burger comes from my love and passion for local food. I grew up eating local food, so I wanted to incorporate a local flavour and taste - with a McDonald's twist - into the burger."

"McDonald's has a strong chicken menu, so naturally what came to mind was a dish that many of us know and love in Singapore - Hainanese Chicken Rice - but of course, with my own interpretation of it."

The fast food chain has launched locally inspired food items from time to time, such as the Ha Ha Cheong Gai Chicken Burger and Rendang Burger in 2018. In 2017, it launched the popular Nasi Lemak Burger, which was sold out in 10 days.

To complement the launch of the new burger, McDonald's has also created a limited edition Kopi Frappe, inspired by the local beverage.

The fast food chain's Crisscut Fries and Banana Pie will also be returning to its menu.

The Crispy Hainanese Chicken Burger, Crisscut Fries and Banana Pie will be available after breakfast hours from Thursday for takeaway and delivery in all restaurants for a limited period while stocks last. The Kopi Frappe will be available all day.