McDonald’s Grimace Shake lands in Singapore with line-up of character merch

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

Grimace fans can also get their hands on a series of character merch soon.

SINGAPORE – McDonald’s viral Grimace Shake of TikTok fame has landed in Singapore, with new merch of the rotund purple mascot set to drop in the coming weeks.

The purple coloured milkshake, which debuted in the US in 2023 , inspired a TikTok trend where netizens filmed themselves drinking the fruity, berry mix drink before pretending to pass out.

It was launched as part of “birthday celebrations” for the fast-food giant mascot’s Grimace.

In Singapore, the drink will be priced from $4.9 0 as an a la carte option, or from $1.85 as a drink upgrade.

Grimace fans can also get their hands on a series of character merch soon.

The Grimace Tumbler , exclusive for MyM members, will be available via the app from March 26 at $19.90 with a minimum spend of $10 , or $29.90 as an a la carte deal.

From April 2, the Grimace plush will be available at $5.90 with selected meal orders, which excludes Happy Meals.

The Grimace puffer bag will be available next, from April 9 , at $12.90 with selected meal orders, which excludes Happy Meals.

A limited-edition Grimace car decal is also available at any of McDonald’s Drive-Thrus with any order from March 19 to April 22 , while the drink is available for $2.50 with a minimum spend of $10.

Separately, McDonald’s is also adding to the menu the Creamy Mushroom Deluxe burger , available as a single or double patty.

McDonald’s McGriddles breakfast sandwich is also back for breakfast hours here, with meals starting from $5.95.