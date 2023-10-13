Netizens in a flap after McDonald’s Singapore removes whipped cream from frappes

SINGAPORE – Fans of McDonald’s frappes – an ice-blended sweet drink – in Singapore are certainly not lovin’ it, after the fast-food chain announced recently that whipped cream would no longer be served with the drink.

The company announced the change from Oct 12 in Instagram and Facebook posts on Wednesday, with the tag line “The same great taste, without the guilt”.

While some netizens reacted positively to the news, citing the lack of nutritional value in whipped cream, most were against the move, and questioned if the removal was done to cut costs.

On the McDonald’s Facebook post, which had garnered more than a thousand reactions and 300 comments, user Desmond Yip asked: “Without whipped cream, will the frappe be cheaper?”