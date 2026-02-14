Biscoff Kopi Pork Ribs, matcha lattes and test drives: This new family hangout spot has it all

BYD by 1826’s newest lifestyle hub at IMM combines electric vehicles with family-friendly dining all under one roof

Whether dining at the cafe with family and pets, or viewing the electric vehicles on display, guests can spend an unhurried afternoon at BYD by 1826 at IMM.

The weekend is finally here but everyone in the family has their own idea of what they want to do.

Your teenage daughter wants a TikTok-worthy matcha latte, your younger son insists on bringing the family dog, the grandparents are craving local food – and you are trying to squeeze in a weekend test drive.

All this comes together at BYD by 1826’s cafe at IMM – this is the sixth outlet by the authorised BYD retailer, which also prides itself as Singapore’s first integrated automotive-lifestyle brand.

BYD by 1826 has already opened five other cafes at locations such as Zhongshan Park, Suntec City and Boat Quay. The new IMM cafe, which is 5,027 sq ft, is its second pet-friendly branch.

While most car lovers will know BYD for its best-selling electric vehicles (EVs), BYD by 1826 has sought to extend that experience beyond traditional showrooms. Always about going beyond the drive, it believes in welcoming you to a community-first, lifestyle experiential hub where electric mobility, food, design and culture can co-exist.

Natural light streams through floor-to-ceiling windows at BYD by 1826’s IMM outlet, where warm wood tones and curved banquettes create a calm setting alongside the display of electric vehicles. PHOTO: BYD BY 1826

Food matters

Step inside the BYD by 1826 IMM cafe and the unmistakable fragrance of roasted coffee beans will make you feel warm and welcomed. The cafe is so serious about its brews that it has an in-house coffee roastery which churns out seasonal filter beans.

Start your weekend morning – or late afternoon – right with the brunch menu that is available till 5pm. Fans of its other outlets will highly recommend the moreish, perfectly crisped Ohaiyo Rosti.

If you wake up a little later, the all-day menu includes IMM-exclusive dishes inspired by local cuisine. Tuck into Biscoff Kopi Pork Ribs which is exactly what it says: think juicy pork ribs marinated and glazed with an aromatic coffee reduction and biscoff crumble.

The Biscoff Kopi Pork Ribs are glazed in an aromatic coffee reduction and finished with biscoff crumble for a sweet-savoury twist on a local favourite. PHOTO: BYD BY 1826

For your fussy little eaters, the kids’ menu will get them hungry in no time, especially when they are served in a car-shaped dish to make mealtime more fun.

If your drinks are as important as your food, the matcha used in lattes is of ceremonial grade. For “Westies” looking for a new after-dark hangout, the generous craft beer, cocktail and mocktail selections will get all the votes in your group.

Ms Michelle Ho, chief brand officer and chief culinary officer at BYD by 1826 says: “The idea is also to pay homage to Singapore by introducing local flavours, fusion food, and curate different F&B choices seasonally according to customer feedback and taste profiles. Everything we do here, we try to contribute back to the local community.”

Guests can enjoy a full cafe spread at BYD by 1826 at IMM, with electric vehicles displayed just steps away from the dining tables. PHOTO: BYD BY 1826

Combining two lifestyles within one space

As with its other cafes, the IMM branch is all about the little details, from the calming interiors of stone and light wood to the use of sustainable materials and a thoughtfully designed layout that will not trip or scare your pets.

Practical pet amenities are available, including poo bags, pee pads and enzyme cleaners, while reinforced hooks attached to seating allow leashes to be secured during mealtimes.

Pet-specific air purifiers are also placed around the outlet, and dogs are offered a complimentary pup cup. Staff also undergo pet-behaviour training to help ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all – both people and their furry friends.

BYD by 1826’s CEO Davin Ongsono says: “We are always thinking of the areas where our customers’ desires are not met. That’s when we realise that indoor pet-friendly spaces are really lacking in the west.

“Our aim is to create spaces that people feel a sense of belonging to – not just somewhere to visit, but somewhere to return to.”

The cafe welcomes furry companions with thoughtful touches, from leash hooks on furniture to dedicated air purifiers and complimentary treats. PHOTO: BYD BY 1826

From time to time, watch out for curated programmes and sessions featuring local creatives, musicians and small businesses.

While the space moves away from the feel of a conventional showroom, visitors can still get up close to a range of EVs and place an order on the spot. Models such as the Sealion 7, Seal 6 and M6 are on display at the cafe, offering a snapshot of BYD’s line-up designed for everyday driving in Singapore.

However, the full range of vehicles is available for test drives at IMM, and pets are welcome to accompany their owners.

The BYD Atto 3 will be among the electric vehicle models available on display at the cafe. PHOTO: BYD BY 1826

Besides BYD, there will also be premium, design-forward electric luxury models from sister brand DENZA on display at the cafe.

“The concept is like a modern, decentralised country club. Our goal is to reimagine the retail journey – offering a welcoming space where customers can engage meaningfully with the brand, involve their families and make thoughtful decisions,” says Mr Ongsono.

Ms Ho adds: “The west has always been a vibrant and dynamic part of Singapore. With IMM, we are bringing our concept closer to Singaporeans – pet owners, families and everyday dreamers looking for comfort, community and slower moments. It’s our way of saying this electric lifestyle belongs to all of us here in Singapore.”