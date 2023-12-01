From Michelin-starred meals to a pampering staycation: Celebrate Christmas in style at this historic hotel

Christmas, a season of joy and celebrations, is the perfect time to reconnect with family and friends. It’s an opportunity to pause and savour life’s simple pleasures through festive meals that extend late into the evening or celebratory drinks that spark endless conversations.
At Raffles Hotel Singapore, this festive spirit is elevated, transforming your celebrations into memorable experiences. Whether it’s a leisurely afternoon tea at the hotel’s Grand Lobby or dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant, each moment is crafted to create precious memories.
Michelin-starred dining and festive feasts
The hotel’s popular afternoon tea served in the elegant Grand Lobby, now given a seasonal twist, features a spread of finger sandwiches, handcrafted pastries and sweet treats. Think mini mincemeat pies, verbena raspberry Christmas balls, salted caramel pecan roll cakes and Evocao chocolate profiteroles all elegantly presented on a three-tier silver stand. The set comes with a glass of champagne to complement the delectable bites and further elevate the festive mood.
For something more intimate, book a table at one of the hotel’s well-appointed restaurants. Feast on an Italian-inspired buffet spread with a selection of free-flow champagnes, wines and cocktails at Bar & Billiard Room. The menu showcases a selection of Italian favourites made with seasonal ingredients such as black truffles, fresh seafood and handcrafted pasta.
Gourmands will enjoy tucking into the seven-course dinner experience at Butcher’s Block, which includes hearty wood-fired items such as smoked sashimi poke, dry-aged duck and A5 Saga beef, paired with a selection of wines to set the tone for an indulgent evening.
Want to make it extra special? Michelin-starred La Dame de Pic serves chef Anne-Sophie Pic’s bold, imaginative cuisine set in an elegant dining room. Here, you get to enjoy thoughtfully curated menus featuring seasonal delights like Sea Bass with Caviar and Monkfish from Brittany. Chef Anne-Sophie’s signature Berlingots, or pasta parcels complemented with mushrooms, pepper leaves and ginger, are of course, a key feature on the festive menus.
Celebrations at home
If you’d rather have a cosy celebration at home, the hotel’s gourmet takeaway specialities turn even casual gatherings into Instagram-worthy parties.
Raffles Hotel has come up with a wide array of festive takeaway sets, a la carte items and carefully curated drink pairings to help you pull off an elegant home party. A highlight is the Merriment Splendour set, which features items like foie gras terrine, bone-in ham, cote de boeuf, artisanal cheese platter, chocolate log cake and two bottles of champagne. For something sweet, bring home the hotel’s prettily-decorated Christmas cakes, which are available in two options – the Raffles traditional log cake and champagne strawberry cake.
Stunning floral arrangements from the hotel’s Floral Boutique, which include table centrepieces and wreaths, can complete your party’s decor and add holiday cheer to any space.
You can even get your gifting sorted out at Raffles Boutique. Here, you’ll find a thoughtful selection of gift ideas for the various people on your list – from children’s toys and home accessories to gourmet treats and books. Can’t find the perfect present? The Yuletide Magic Festive Hamper filled with an array of delicacies, such as stollens, cookies and chocolates, will be a hit with anyone.
Treat yourself to a luxurious overnight celebration
After the parties end, slow down and spend quality time with those nearest and dearest to you with a deeply relaxing staycation at Raffles Hotel.
Stay at least two nights with the Festive Suite Indulgence staycation, and enjoy $300 worth of daily hotel credits at the hotel’s restaurants, Raffles Spa and Raffles Boutique.
Take advantage of these credits and treat yourself to the Festive Glow by Biologique Recherche, a facial and body exfoliation treatment combo or the Raffles SPA’kle, which combines a soothing hot stone massage and bespoke facial. Just the thing to kickstart your new year on the right note.
Plan your festive celebration at Raffles Hotel Singapore here.