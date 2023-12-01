From Michelin-starred meals to a pampering staycation: Celebrate Christmas in style at this historic hotel

Christmas, a season of joy and celebrations, is the perfect time to reconnect with family and friends. It’s an opportunity to pause and savour life’s simple pleasures through festive meals that extend late into the evening or celebratory drinks that spark endless conversations.

At Raffles Hotel Singapore, this festive spirit is elevated, transforming your celebrations into memorable experiences. Whether it’s a leisurely afternoon tea at the hotel’s Grand Lobby or dinner at a Michelin-starred restaurant, each moment is crafted to create precious memories.

Michelin-starred dining and festive feasts

The hotel’s popular afternoon tea served in the elegant Grand Lobby, now given a seasonal twist, features a spread of finger sandwiches, handcrafted pastries and sweet treats. Think mini mincemeat pies, verbena raspberry Christmas balls, salted caramel pecan roll cakes and Evocao chocolate profiteroles all elegantly presented on a three-tier silver stand. The set comes with a glass of champagne to complement the delectable bites and further elevate the festive mood.