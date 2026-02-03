Lolla restaurant, which made Asia’s 50 Best list, to close on Feb 14 after 14 years

Sign up now: Weekly recommendations for the best eats in town

Lolla in Ann Siang Road will be closing on Feb 14.

SINGAPORE – Lolla, the upscale, 45-seat restaurant in Ann Siang Road, is closing after 14 years in business. Its last service is expected to be on Feb 14.

The restaurant offers both tasting menus and a la carte options, and it was the place to be when it opened. Models would stride in, ordering salads and glasses of champagne, then hog their counter seats for hours.

But business started declining in mid-2025, says co-owner Thaddeus Yeo, 50.

He tells The Straits Times: “Business has not been good for a while, and that’s been clear from the other closures. We are in that segment that’s been most affected, restaurants where diners pay about $100 a person.

“We had a choice to tough it out or end on as high a note as we can. We were projecting that it won’t get better in the near future.”

He says that reservations have been pouring in since the closure announcement and the end date might be extended, depending on discussions with the landlord.

The restaurant, which opened in 2012, was known for its squid ink pudding topped with sea urchin. It served the sort of seasonal, carefully sourced small plates diners in smart cities like New York, Barcelona and London take for granted.

It started offering tasting menu meals after chef Johanne Siy joined in 2020. The Philippines-born chef graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in New York and has worked with the likes of chefs Daniel Boulud, Eric Ripert and Andre Chiang.

During her tenure, the restaurant climbed to No. 63 in 2023 from No. 75 in 2022 on the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. Also in 2023, she was named Asia’s Best Female Chef. In 2024, Lolla placed No. 43 on the list . The chef, known for her inventive food, left in July 2025.

Restaurant closures have been in the spotlight in the last two years. Statistics from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority for 2025 show that 3,148 food businesses went belly up in 2025, more than the 3,047 in 2024.

Recent casualties have included Loulou, a casual French restaurant and wine bar in Keong Saik Road, casual bar-restaurant Chef’s Tavern, Spanish restaurants Sabio and Sugarra, contemporary Asian restaurant Asu, casual brunch spot Open Farm Community, Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari in Dempsey, Korean restaurant Onmi, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Hooters in Clarke Quay. The Halia at the Singapore Botanic Gardens will also be closing , after 25 years.

Despite the spate of closures, new restaurants keep opening. In 2025, 4,100 new food businesses were registered.