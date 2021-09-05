Local produce is fresher, lasts longer

This is the last in an ongoing series presented by DBS and The Sunday Times exploring the environmental impact of everyday food choices, and how consumers can live more sustainably when it comes to what they eat, and how much they leave behind.

Does imported automatically mean better? Find out how eggs and vegetables from Singapore hold up against their foreign counterparts in our taste test.
Food Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Now, more than ever, it is easy to eat sustainably in Singapore. The choice of eggs, vegetables and seafood produced here has widened, and so has the range of sustainably produced groceries such as instant noodles and milk alternatives.

As Singapore moves towards 30 by 30, with the aim of producing 30 per cent of the republic's nutritional needs locally and sustainably by 2030, a network of services is also taking shape to help the island's agri-businesses improve yield and get their products to consumers.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 