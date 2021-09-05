Local produce is fresher, lasts longer

SINGAPORE - Now, more than ever, it is easy to eat sustainably in Singapore. The choice of eggs, vegetables and seafood produced here has widened, and so has the range of sustainably produced groceries such as instant noodles and milk alternatives.
As Singapore moves towards 30 by 30, with the aim of producing 30 per cent of the republic's nutritional needs locally and sustainably by 2030, a network of services is also taking shape to help the island's agri-businesses improve yield and get their products to consumers.