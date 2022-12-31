Little farms that can: Growing vanilla and carrots in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Standing out from a sea of kale, rocket and spinach grown in Singapore are two small farms – Natsuki’s Garden in Henderson and Mireia along a Tampines Housing Board (HDB) corridor.

Their owners are challenging the way people look at farming (that it has to be on a big scale to mean something, that many crops cannot be grown in Singapore), cooking and baking (that quality vanilla is hard to find, that the wet market and supermarket are the only places to buy fruit and vegetables) and eating (that bland produce is acceptable).