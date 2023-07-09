Lift your spirits at the Macallan whisky pairing event

Fancy an elegant night out? Your senses are in for a treat at The Macallan Whisky Pairing event, presented by Bar Intermezzo at Orchard Hotel.

Enjoy the unrivalled craftsmanship of the single malt whisky from American and European oak sherry seasoned casks, paired with exquisite canapes specially selected to complement the whisky. You will also learn how the whiskies are processed and produced at The Macallan Distillery.

To reward our Straits Times subscribers, 20 subscribers will get a chance to win a pair of seats to this exclusive session (worth $156++ per pair) on July 27 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

You will get the opportunity to taste The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old Whisky paired with Dalandan Cured Hokkaido Scallops with Avruga Caviar. This will be followed by The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old Whisky with Black Angus Beef Tartare in Chocolate Shell. Finish off with The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old Whisky with Valrhona Bitter Chocolate with Hazelnuts.

The menu above ($78++ per person) and an alternative option of ($88++ per person) — for a chance to try the exclusive Macallan Harmony Collection Intense Arabica, in place of the Double Cask 15 Years Old — are also available for booking. ST subscribers, you can enjoy 15 per cent off both menus when you quote our promo code from now to Aug 31.

Visit subrewards.sph.com.sg/STmacallangiveaway from now to July 19 to join the giveaway.

To redeem the exclusive promo code, visit subrewards.sph.com.sg/STmacallanpromo from now to Aug 31 to book your seats.