Life Power List 2023: Sago House group keeps the party going with its cocktail bars and restaurants

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s nightlife scene roared back to life in 2023 with a flurry of openings and international events packing the local calendar to the hilt.

Perhaps, no other Singapore bar has borne with the vicissitudes of the pandemic as well as the Sago House group of cocktail bars and restaurants.

Founded and run by entrepreneurs Jay Gray, 33, Desiree Jane Silva, 37, and Abhishek Cherian George, 38, the group’s ventures include Sago House, which moved to new premises in Duxton Hill in November; Low Tide, Ghostwriter and SSAL, all in Club Street; and Underdog Inn in Amoy Street.

Ghostwriter and Underdog Inn opened in January. Underdog Inn specialises in cocktails on tap, along with an open-fire menu, while Ghostwriter is an incubation space located above the group’s popular Low Tide rum joint. Ghostwriter provides a venue for would-be bar entrepreneurs to trial their concepts before making the high-stakes investment of opening a full-blown food and beverage joint.

While Sago House began serving drinks in June 2020, Low Tide opened its doors in May 2021. The four venues are all pandemic babies, with the more established Sago House and Low Tide shaking up some 200 to 250 cocktails each on weekends.