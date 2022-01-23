Life In Food With Violet Oon: Chic canapes for Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE - As people prepare to pass another Covid-19 Chinese New Year, the new restriction of five visitors a day a household means hosts need to rethink their festive menus.

Instead of trying to feed guests with traditional main courses which are challenging to prepare and heat up each day, why not add a dash of chic sophistication to your table with canapes instead?

Straits Times Food Editor Tan Hsueh Yun and I have come up with three sufficiently impressive yet simple small eats.

All the ingredients can be prepared in advance and the final cooking or assembly done just before your guests arrive.

We trawled the library of auspicious foods and our final line-up includes two dishes from myself - Golden Nuggets, or marinated prawns wrapped in spring-roll skin and deep-fried, and a Good Luck Pomelo and Orange salad.

The pronunciation of prawns, or "har" in Cantonese, sounds like laughter and denotes happiness.

This, with the "golden bars" of the spring rolls, traditionally eaten during the Spring Festival, makes this dish doubly auspicious.

Pomelos are symbolic of family reunions and, along with oranges, are believed to bring good luck.

From Hsueh comes Crab Pie Tee served with a crab and mango salsa, which puts a whimsical twist on the traditional kueh pie tee.

This series has taken us on a whirlwind tour through the culinary world of Singapore, via iconic dishes from chilli crab to chicken briyani. We have celebrated Christmas with the Eurasian curry devil and also served up buah keluak ayam, a must-have dish at every Peranakan Lunar New Year reunion dinner.

With these canapes, we end this series on a festive high, looking forward to a year filled with happiness at home, friendship and fortune, an ever upward path and - most importantly - good health.