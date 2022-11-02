Julie Powell, food writer known for Julie & Julia, dies at 49

NEW YORK - Julie Powell, the American writer whose decision to spend a year cooking every recipe in celebrity chef Julia Child’s cookbook Mastering The Art Of French Cooking led to the popular food blog, the Julie/Julia Project, a movie starring Meryl Streep and a new following for Child in the final years of her life, died on Oct 26 at her home in Olivebridge, in upstate New York. She was 49.

Her husband, Mr Eric Powell, said the cause was cardiac arrest.

Julie Powell narrated her struggles in the kitchen in a funny, lacerating voice that struck a nerve with a rising generation of disaffected contemporaries.

The Julie/Julia Project became a popular model for other blogs, replicated by fans of the cooks Ina Garten, Thomas Keller and Dorie Greenspan, and helped build the vast modern audience for home cooking on social media.

In 2002, Powell was an aspiring writer working at a low-level administrative job in lower Manhattan. She was about to turn 30 and had no real career prospects.

It was, she said in an interview with The New York Times, “one of those panicked, backed-into-a-corner kind of moments”.

To lend structure to her days, she set out to cook all 524 recipes from her mother’s well-worn copy of Child’s 1961 classic Mastering The Art Of French Cooking, Volume 1. But as an untrained cook who lived in a small Long Island City loft, she found the road to be long, sweaty and bumpy.

In a blog for Salon.com that she called the Julie/Julia Project, she wrote long updates, punctuated by vodka gimlets and filled with entertaining, profane tirades about the difficulties of finding ingredients, the minor disappointments of adult life and the bigger challenges of finding purpose as a member of Generation X.

Before the year was up, Salon reported that the blog had about 400,000 total page views, as well as several thousand regular readers who hung on the drama of whether Powell would actually finish in time.

Blogging made it possible for Powell to reach readers on a relatively new platform and in a new kind of direct language.

“We have a medium where we can type in the snarky comments we used to just say out loud to our friends,” she said in a 2009 interview.

Those comments were posted just as popular interest in food, cooking and chefs was rising. Powell’s self-deprecating style became a bridge from the authority of food writers like Child, James Beard and MFK Fisher to the accessibility of Rachael Ray, Bobby Flay and Nigella Lawson.

Just weeks before Powell’s self-imposed deadline was up, Ms Amanda Hesser, a founder of the website Food52 who was then a reporter for The New York Times, wrote about her project, and interest exploded.

The Julie/Julia Project upended food writing, Ms Hesser said in an email.

“I’d never read anyone like her,” she wrote. “Her writing was so fresh, spirited – sometimes crude! – and so gloriously unmoored to any tradition.”