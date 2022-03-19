Joo Chiat prata stall to continue business after owner's death

It is business as usual at famous roti prata stall Mr & Mrs Mohgan in Joo Chiat, a week after owner Somasundram Mohgan died following a fall at home on March 11.

He was 56 and he leaves behind his wife Saroja Mohgan, 55, and two daughters aged 24 and 21.

The stall at coffee shop Tin Yeang Restaurant at 300 Joo Chiat Road reopened on Thursday.

When The Straits Times visited the stall yesterday, its famed crispy roti prata had sold out by noon. Prices start at $1.20 for plain prata and $5 for its popular coin prata.

The stall is now run by Mrs Mohgan and two other staff.

Mrs Mohgan told ST: "He told me to continue running the shop until I really cannot do it anymore.

"I come to the shop. If not, I will keep thinking of him when I'm at home. I will fulfil his wishes."

She said customers who had visited the stall also told her not to give it up or sell it off.

In the past three months, Mr Mohgan had been in poor health and was on medication, said Mrs Mohgan. And he had pneumonia and suffered a heart attack after the fall.

She added: "He was a very loving husband and father. He took care of us very well."

Mr Mohgan, who had been making roti prata since the age of 12, had been running the stall at its current location for almost five years. It was previously in Crane Road.

Long-time customer and retiree Rosa Sng, 65, said: "I was heartbroken to hear of Mr Mohgan's passing. I'm glad to know the stall will remain open and I'll continue to support his wife."