Slow-roasted pork belly, laksa turkey and tropical Yule logs: Have a Christmas reunion with a twist on tradition

Whether heading out with loved ones or having a cosy holiday meal at home, a sumptuous feast is at the heart of every joyous occasion. This Christmas, indulge in diverse culinary showstoppers from The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore.

These tempting goodies – which range from traditional festive staples to those infused with a local twist – will satisfy any guest, from your selective superior to your discerning dad.

As families and friends come together to share these delectable dishes, each bite will make your reunions more special, filling them with laughter and love.