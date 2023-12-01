Slow-roasted pork belly, laksa turkey and tropical Yule logs: Have a Christmas reunion with a twist on tradition

Whether heading out with loved ones or having a cosy holiday meal at home, a sumptuous feast is at the heart of every joyous occasion. This Christmas, indulge in diverse culinary showstoppers from The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore.
These tempting goodies – which range from traditional festive staples to those infused with a local twist – will satisfy any guest, from your selective superior to your discerning dad.
As families and friends come together to share these delectable dishes, each bite will make your reunions more special, filling them with laughter and love.
Takeaway treats for your own table
Lounge in comfort and eat at your own pace with the elaborate Festive Brunch at Home. The atypical take-home set feeds a party of four (or more) with over 12 dishes that span appetisers to desserts. These include refreshing heirloom tomatoes with burrata cheese, proteins such as turkey, premium beef and barramundi, an organic wild rice pilaf, de facto roasted vegetables and a selection of sweet treats, at $558.
For a Yuletide twist, swap out the classic bird for the Roasted Laksa Turkey, at $258. It will surely be a centrepiece that is hard to resist, as your guests will be swooning over the heady laksa spices and the unmistakable golden hue of the accompanying nasi kunyit (coconut and turmeric rice) that comes with spiced coconut gravy.
Another fancy fusion delight is the fork-tender Slow-roasted Japanese Black Pork Belly, at $208, served with fluffy lotus leaf buns, pickled papaya, and 10-spice soy sauce – inspired by well-loved local favourite kong bak pau (braised pork belly buns).
Moving on to desserts. Sitting pretty atop an edible snowscape akin to the North Pole are a penguin, pine trees, a gingerbread house, and even a docile polar bear. Do not let these adorable embellishments deter you from slicing into the Christmas Wonderland Fruitcake, at $188, a new limited-edition creation by Executive Pastry Chef Siddharth Prabhu. Adults only, though: Interspersed with the aromatic crumb are diced mixed fruit steeped in brandy for half a year, and a rich brandy creme frosting completes the masterpiece.
Other Christmas bakes include a tropical trio of locally inspired Yule logs – in Rose Lychee Berry that is reminiscent of nostalgic beverage bandung, Coconut Snow Pandan where “White Christmas” meets classic Peranakan flavours, and Tropical Mango Pomelo that goes a notch above the beloved dessert. Each costs $82.
And what is Christmas without a luxurious yet airy panettone? The traditional Italian sweet bread gets an update by The Fullerton’s artisans with the new Nutella Chocolate Panettone. Priced at $68, this luxurious treat features a rich Nutella filling, a coating of exquisite Valrhona Manjari 64 per cent dark chocolate, and a sprinkle of crunchy hazelnuts.
Dine out for a Christmas to remember
Location matters, and The Fullerton Hotels Singapore have the perfect ambience for festive feasting. Christmas sparkles even more when you dine by the gorgeous bay overlooking the sensational Singapore skyline, nestled within a grand hotel interior that’s steeped in history.
Hit the buffet line at Town Restaurant, from $78++ for lunch, for all-you-can-eat Christmas turkey with all the trimmings at live carving stations and other holiday desserts. On Sundays, the alcohol flows freely with the addition of themed cocktails, Bloody Mary, and gin and tonic, while Friday and Saturday evenings are for festive barbecues.
La Brasserie and The Landing Point are perfect for business gatherings and elegant reunions, with festive set menus from $52++ per person, that offer culinary specialities like seared king salmon tataki and coq au vin (a classic French chicken stew in red wine).
Do not miss the Festive Afternoon Tea set, from $58++, offered at The Courtyard and The Landing Point. Prime picks at the former include caviar-topped marinated king prawn on blini and the hotels’ famous rum fruitcake, while the latter prides itself on a moreish Madras curry turkey with pineapple chutney and smoked paprika, and an enticing ensemble of desserts such as Strawberry Lychee Rose ‘Bauble’, Pistachio Vanilla Briolette ‘Christmas Tree’, and more. Each set includes freshly baked scones, clotted cream, and jam, with TWG Tea and Bacha Coffee.
On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day itself, be enraptured by live music and occasion-worthy fare such as roast turkey and ham, hot Christmas pudding with brandy sauce, and eggnog amaretto with poached pear.
Even Chinese restaurant Jade joins in the celebration, with roasted honey-glazed turkey and bacon-wrapped Hokkaido scallops, rounded off with a dessert quartet of rose-scented coconut ice, black sugar cake, lava chocolate sesame ball and blue pea green tea pastry.
A ‘beary’ merry stay by the bay
Soak up the season with a swish stay in a well-appointed room at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore or The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore. Package privileges include exclusive Christmas gifts, including a darling Fullerton Christmas bear decked in a reindeer outfit to add to your collection; some guests will also receive a beautifully hand-painted Christmas bauble (only applicable to certain room bookings).
Tip: You can also bestow your loved ones with the “beary” cuddly keepsake by gifting them the Fullerton Christmas Greetings Hamper, at $688. This also comes packed with festive treats like a house-made Traditional Stollen, and a bottle of The Fullerton Blend Pio Cesare Nebbiolo wine.
After Christmas, there’s the New Year. Extend your celebration at The Fullerton Hotels Singapore with its myriad countdown parties and front-row seat views of the spectacular fireworks display.
As the year draws to a close, The Lighthouse invites revellers to bid adieu to 2023 in grand style. Indulge in the New Year's Eve Degustation Menu, which is a culinary journey through a meticulously curated six-course set menu at $598++ per person. Enhance the experience with a glass of champagne before heading to the rooftop party for a vantage point like no other.
The Clifford Pier also aims to please with a sumptuous caviar, lobster and sea urchin New Year’s Eve Feast. After dinner, stay on as the Art Deco-style venue transforms into a venue for the Countdown Gala, blending Old World glamour with modern luxury. Dance to live band performances as you await the stroke of midnight.
Another magnificent venue is Lantern, which will host its own exhilarating rooftop party. If you prefer a more intimate soiree, be serenaded by a live vocalist at La Brasserie, while experiencing gastronomy excellence such as sea urchin with Oscietra caviar, and A4 Wagyu Striploin with onion risotto.
Order your festive dishes from The Fullerton Hotels today and experience the warmth and joy of sharing.