J-power: How two Japanese food brands in Singapore thrive when others fail

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Mr Takaaki Takagi and his daughter, Ms Sae Takagi, at their family restaurant Tampopo, which has been in business for more than 20 years.

SINGAPORE – Opening a casual, upscale or fine-dining Japanese restaurant used to be a no-fail proposition. Build it and diners will come.

Not any more. Diners tightening their belts in the midst of global trade and political tensions, and rising costs – now exacerbated by war in the Middle East – have affected restaurants of all stripes.

Add to that the allure of Japan, where the strong Singapore dollar goes further and where Singapore travellers flock to every chance they get.

In the past two years, many Japanese restaurants have shuttered. The most recent is the casual chain Itacho Sushi, which is from Hong Kong.

Others include Flor Patisserie; ramen brands Kanada-Ya and Hokkaido Ramen Santouka, the latter after 17 years; upscale Japanese shabu-shabu and sukiyaki restaurant Black Cow; and high-end restaurants such as Sushi Ryujiro, Chaleur, Esor a a nd Terra Tokyo Italian.

And yet, Hachi Restaurant, which serves omakase, is still thriving after 27 years. So is casual family restaurant Tampopo, which marks 22 years in business in 2026.

Why did they succeed when others failed?

Hachi Restaurant: Who’s the chef?

Where: 01-07 Keppel South Central, 10 Hoe Chiang Road

Open: Noon to 2.30pm, 6 to 11pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays

Tel: 6734-9622

Info: hachirestaurant.com

There are Japanese restaurants which shine a spotlight on the chef who runs the show. They tell diners where the chef has worked, who his mentors are. Some will even name the restaurant after the chef.

Hachi Restaurant is not one of them. The 40-seat omakase restaurant takes its name from the number eight. Look on its website and there is no glossy portrait of any chef. In fact, owner Fabian Koh, 49, is so adamant about this that he declines to be photographed for this feature.

He prefers to talk instead about the team, which includes Japanese chefs, behind the food.

Free-spirited founder

It was not always this way.

Japanese chef Kishio Watanabe opened Hachi Restaurant in 1999. While he did not name the omakase restaurant in Orchard Plaza after himself, the personable chef was very much the face of it – getting to know customers and building a loyal following.

Over the years, the restaurant moved to Orchard Emerald, Club Street, then Mohamed Sultan Road – where it stayed for nine years – and the National Gallery Singapore for seven, before the museum revamped its food offerings in 2025. It reopened at Keppel South Central in Tanjong Pagar in January 2026 with a $1.5 million fit-out.

Hachi Restaurant reopened at Keppel South Central after seven years at the National Gallery Singapore. PHOTO: HACHI RESTAURANT

Mr Koh says he has been in the food and beverage (F&B) business all his working life. He was director of operations, sales and marketing for restaurant group Creative Eateries, and general manager of Far East Organization’s F&B subsidiary, Kitchen Language.

He was friends with chef Watanabe and decided to partner him in 2009 to run the restaurant, which was then moving from Club Street to Mohamed Sultan Road. Mr Koh put in $120,000 to build the restaurant at the new location. At the time, it served omakase meals priced at $80 a person.

Mr Koh says of his partner: “He’s a very talented chef and did a wonderful job building the foundation of Hachi Restaurant. At that time, the business needed a bit more structure when it came to costing and pricing, and that’s where I came in to support the operational side.”

Within six months, he made back the money he put in.

In 2011, the Japanese chef exited the business for personal reasons, Mr Koh says.

He adds: “ He’d always been very free-spirited. When he decided to move on, of course I wondered what would happen to the business. But it also pushed me to rethink the concept and build a model that focuses on the cuisine and the team, rather than revolving around a single chef.

“Naming a restaurant after the chef can be a double-edged sword. It can blur the line between ownership and execution. Even today, when friends in the industry ask for advice, the first thing I tell them is, ‘Don’t name the restaurant after the chef.’”

The big pivot

He began to reposition the restaurant as one that is ingredient-driven, building relationships with suppliers. On trips to Japan every other month, he does not shy away from showing his face to suppliers and producers.

All this is to maintain what he calls “the Hachi taste”. He has been getting Omi wagyu from the same supplier for a decade. He also has longstanding relationships with suppliers of salt, seaweed and custom blends of dashi and tea.

His team’s focus is squarely on making seasonal ingredients shine.

“We talk about what ingredients are coming next week and the week after,” he says. “The chefs try out their ideas. Then we all sit down and decide who interpreted it best, who brought out the best in that ingredient.

“With some ingredients, we have maybe two or three weeks before the season ends. This obsession with ingredients, with the timing, with seasonality, it transcends personal ego and personal culinary style.”

Hachi Restaurant's spring menu includes hotaru ika or firefly squid. PHOTO: HACHI RESTAURANT

The team also puts a lot of thought into how the dishes in the omakase menus flow. Lunches are priced from $168 to $318 a person, while dinners are from $238 to $398 a person.

He also has three casual restaurants under The Public Izakaya brand. He opened the first one in 2013 in Tras Street, the second in 2014 in Enggor Street and the third recently next to Hachi.

Hachi Restaurant maintains a database of regular diners’ food preferences. But Mr Koh is not content with that.

“You need to know what customers want even before the customers know what they want,” he says.

Hachi Restaurant's spring menu features sansai, or Japanese mountain vegetables. In this dish, they are paired with uni or sea urchin and white asparagus veloute. PHOTO: HACHI RESTAURANT

That strategy might explain how Hachi Restaurant has continued humming for almost three decades. Mr Koh calls the spate of restaurant closures a consolidation.

He says: “In the coming years, I believe the sheer number of Japanese restaurants means only the strongest will survive. Many mass-market Japanese concepts are betting on the same trinity – salmon, toro and uni – while facing rising costs and increasing competition.

“But diners today are far more knowledgeable about Japanese cuisine. They’re beginning to look for more nuanced experiences; seasonal ingredients, lesser-known cuts and flavours that go beyond the obvious.

“At the same time, there are restaurateurs and chefs who have never even been to Japan. In some cases, the customers are becoming more informed than the operators themselves. When that happens, the market eventually corrects itself. What we’re seeing now is a natural culling. The weaker concepts will gradually fall away.”

Tampopo: All corners of Japan

Where: B2-33 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391B Orchard Road

Open: 11am to 9.30pm daily

Info: tampopo.com.sg

Mr Takaaki Takagi and his daughter, Ms Sae Takagi, at their family restaurant, Tampopo. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Ramen before ramen became a thing. Kurobuta pork, fruit-studded Japanese shortcake, fresh wasabi root diners grate over their food. For 22 years, Tampopo, a casual family restaurant, has been punching above its weight.

With people travelling beyond the big cities of Japan, Tampopo founder Takaaki Takagi, 73, is searching even harder to tempt taste buds here.

Currently, it is dishes and ingredients from Niigata prefecture in a promotion that will run until April 30. The curation speaks to how sophisticated Singapore diners have become.

Niigata Umaimon Gozen, part of Tampopo's showcase of ingredients and dishes from Niigata prefecture. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The prefecture is well-known for rice cultivation. But he has managed to procure 200kg of Niigata’s prized Shinnosuke rice, a variety developed in 2017 to rival top-grade Koshihikari rice. Its shiny grains, sticky texture and naturally sweet, mellow flavour are what set it apart. The rice is served with offerings such as Kurobuta Katsu Don with Uonuma Rice ($29.10).

Diners can also order dishes made with amaebi or sweet prawns from Sado Island, showcased in offerings such as Handmade Rice Flour Tagliatelle with Amaebi ($27.80), with a concentrated amaebi sauce flambeed with brandy.

Handmade Rice Flour Tagliatelle with Amaebi at Tampopo. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Wowing diners with esoteric ingredients is not enough. He is also offering Noppe ($9.80), a homely stew thought of as Niigata soul food. His version is made with Oguchi lotus root, known for its crunchy and less fibrous texture.

“Every few months, I go back to Japan and eat in restaurants,” says Mr Takagi, who was born in Gifu prefecture. “And I try to get more information – where did you get this, which market do you go to? If I’m looking for, say, carrots, I’ll ask where I can find the best carrots.”

Proper Japanese food

Mr Takagi came to Singapore to work with drinks manufacturer Pokka when it set up its factory here in 1977. He was 25. He promised his father he would return to Japan by the time he was 30, to work in the family’s sake business, which has been running since 1720.

He never did go into the family business, which his sister and brother-in-law now run. By the time he left Pokka, he had chalked up 26 years and was its chief executive .

It was time to pursue his passion for food. He opened Tampopo, named after the 1985 movie, at Liang Court in 2004, after Japanese retail giant Daimaru exited Singapore. The going was tough. Shoppers, those potential customers, had vanished when the store closed.

But he was driven by the quality of Japanese food here at the time.

He says: “Many Japanese restaurants were opening and they became popular and had good business. But when I went there to eat, I thought, ‘No, this is not Japanese food. It’s not genuine, it’s not authentic.’ So, I felt very angry.”

One example was tonkatsu, breaded and deep-fried pork cutlets. The ones he tried were made with gamey pork, “very tough, not juicy, no flavour”, not coated with the right kind of bread crumbs and fried in the wrong kind of oil.

He took a year to figure out tonkatsu, at a time when Japanese pork was not yet allowed into Singapore. He studied Japanese and local butchering methods.

Then, he started importing Berkshire pigs from the United States, using the loin for tonkatsu and the belly for his invention, Shabu Shabu Ramen. In 2006, the ramen topped The Sunday Times’ list of Top 10 Ramen in Singapore.

“The next day, long queue,” he says.

That same year, after his contact at Tsukiji Market found baby wasabi roots selling for 100 yen, he included them with his fish orders. Back in the day, casual Japanese restaurants did not use fresh wasabi – many still do not. But for $5, diners could order 25g fingers of it to grate over their sashimi, using the traditional sharkskin grater that sushi chefs use.

“Everybody stole it,” he says, laughing, of the graters, which cost 450 yen each at the time.

Those were heady days of showing diners here the breadth and depth of Japanese cuisine.

“Almost every month, I would do something different,” he says.

Lasting legacy

Today, he runs Tampopo and Tampopo Grand at Takashimaya Shopping Centre and Tampopo in Genting Highlands, Malaysia; Dulcet & Studio patisserie at Takashimaya and in Jalan Bukit Merah; and unagi restaurant Unazen at Takashimaya.

His only child, daughter Sae Takagi, 38, is a shareholder and is understudying him. She had worked in banking in Japan until 2012, when she came back to Singapore.

She helped her father set up Dulcet & Studio before leaving for Paris to enrol in Le Cordon Bleu. She was there for three years, obtaining a diploma in pastry, and then working at patisserie L’Eclair de Genie as its first non-European hire.

The mother of three, who is married to a Singaporean, develops new offerings for Dulcet & Studio and new desserts for Tampopo.

Tampopo’s Niigata Matcha Parfait is made using matcha from Fujimien tea shop in Niigata prefecture. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Where does she want to take Tampopo?

She says: “The core value of the company is to serve quality Japanese food made with good ingredients. My dad is the one with the connections to the farmers and suppliers. So, I would love to be able to continue those relationships and to create smaller concepts that are more accessible, like a deli.”

Mr Takagi, meanwhile, is still mining Japan for ingredients, dishes and ideas. If negotiations work out, there might be a special somen from Nara. He is also looking at how the elderly in Japan control their blood sugar levels and exploring whole grains and fibre to encourage healthy eating among his customers here.

Asked how his strategy is different from that of other Japanese brands, he says: “I want to make Japanese food popular in Singapore. That is my mission. I have no other choice if I cannot survive in Singapore.

“For other restaurants, Singapore is part of their market. If Singapore doesn’t work, okay, go to Thailand. If Thailand doesn’t work, go to Vietnam. From a business standpoint, there’s nothing wrong. Maybe they are more correct.

“But for me, I have been living in Singapore for so many years and I want to do something to contribute.”

During the interview, he gives his daughter a clear timeline for succession, a nudge. “My deadline is five years,” he says.

“This is the first time I’m hearing this,” she says.

“I want to relax and eat good food,” he counters.