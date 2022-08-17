Italian chef Mirko Febbrile's pasta collab with hawker sells out in 35 minutes

SINGAPORE - Just 35 minutes after it opened at 11am on Wednesday (Aug 17), Italian chef Mirko Febbrile's pop-up at Chinatown Complex Food Centre sold out all 80 portions of pasta.

It is a month-long collaboration with Nudedles, a pasta stall at the hawker centre run by Mr Clarence Chooi, 28.

Chef Febbrile, 31, was previously the chef de cuisine of one-Michelin-starred restaurant Braci at Boat Quay. He joined hospitality company The Lo & Behold Group in September last year.

The pop-up at Nudedles is a prelude to two new openings under the group next year (2023). It runs till Sept 17.

The menu comprises four pasta dishes - Linguine al Pesto ($7), Ricotta and Tomato Cavatelli ($8), Rigatoni alla Carbonara ($9) and Pappardelle Oxtail Ragu ($10). Eighty portions of all four dishes are available daily.

For dessert, there is a Soft Serve Burrata Ice Cream ($5), topped with a tomato and strawberry compote.

First in line this morning was entrepreneur Lim Kim Yew, 28, who reached the stall at 9am. He ordered a portion of everything on the menu and picked the cavatelli as his favourite pasta dish.

He said: "The pasta is unique and people should try the dishes now when they are cheap. It was worth the wait."