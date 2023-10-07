Insider’s food guide to Ipoh and other towns in Perak

IPOH – Ipoh is a foodie haven, but instead of zooming in on the usual fare that tourists go for, save your stomach space for food spots frequented by locals.

On a trip in 2018, I was enthralled by the salt-baked chicken at the much-lauded Aun Kheng Lim Salted Chicken.

The salted chicken, available for takeaway only, now costs RM33 (S$9.60) each. But the kampung chicken is too large and overly salted, and bereft of the aroma of Chinese herbs which I remember.

Thankfully, there are other food finds that made my trip in August one to savour.

Within Ipoh, do try the housemade soya milk and soya beancurd at the low-key Wan Chee Beancurd. And do not miss out on the pasar malam experience, where a must-eat snack is the exquisitely delicate apam balik.

It is also worth spending time to venture beyond Ipoh. The live big head river prawns in Tanjung Tualang are definitely worth the 55-minute car ride.

And in the sleepy town of Taiping, relish an espresso soft serve at a historical coffee mill and buy pastries you cannot find in Ipoh.

Here are 12 spots to hit on your foodie trail.

Ipoh

Kafe Little Nam Yeong