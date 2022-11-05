Indonesian grills fire up the menu at Nusa

SINGAPORE – For the past 40 years, Tambuah Mas has been the go-to place for good Indonesian food here. Which is why it has not only survived longer than many of its competitors, but also grown from its original outlet in Tanglin Shopping Centre to two more offshoots in family-friendly malls such as Paragon and Great World.

To appeal to a new and younger demographic, the owners have created a fresh brand targeted at a younger crowd. Just launched at Customs House in the Central Business District, it is called Nusa – Indonesian for island – and specialises in grilled items.