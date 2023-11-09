Unique flavours and affordable prices: Indonesian brand shakes up S'pore's coffee scene with the Gula Aren Latte

Caffeine lovers will be spoilt for choice with the arrival of a new modern artisanal coffee chain from Indonesia. Fore Coffee is opening its first outlet here on Nov 9.

With its specially curated coffee blends from the heartlands of Aceh, Bali, Toraja, and West Java, the coffee chain with more than 160 stores in Indonesia wants Singaporeans to experience the social joys of Indonesian coffee culture – at budget-friendly prices starting from $4.50.

Vico Lomar, co-founder and chief executive officer of Fore Coffee, says: "We are committed to transforming the local coffee landscape by bringing in curated and high-quality products with a distinct Indonesian influence."

High-grade Arabica beans are directly sourced from farmers in Indonesia’s top coffee-producing areas. Indonesian coffee is deep and distinct, courtesy of the archipelago’s unique combination of mineral-rich volcanic soil and tropical climate that allows coffee plants to thrive. Different coffee species are also cultivated across the country, giving rise to unique regional varieties beloved by many.

"We are confident that the unique flavour profile of our drinks will capture the hearts of a new market of devoted caffeine drinkers who want to savour a better cup of coffee," says Mr Lomar.