In Quest Of: Hong Kong’s trending bars and restaurants

HONG KONG – Walking through the streets of Hong Kong, during my first visit back in July after some eight years, I am struck by how little has changed. The city might still be recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic – it scrapped its mask mandate only on March 1 – but the bustling vibe of places like Causeway Bay and Central is striking for how familiar it is.

Bar and restaurant mainstays such as Penicillin (instagram.com/penicillin_bar) and Ho Lee Fook (holeefook.com.hk), both in Central, continue to fare well. But there are also newer establishments which have already made a name for themselves in less than three months. These include Bar Leone (instagram.com/barleonehk), also in Central, which feels like it could be my favourite hang-out spot if I lived in Hong Kong, with its homely Italian decor and hospitality.

Hong Kong Island is not the only locale with exciting openings. Also making waves across the bay in the Kowloon Peninsula is Niras (niras.hk), the Hong Kong outpost of Bangkok-based Le Du. The modern Thai restaurant topped the 2023 ranking of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants and its Hong Kong cousin promises a similar experience to the original.

The Straits Times rounds up six other trendy Hong Kong bars and restaurants worth stopping by if you are in the city. Some opened during the pandemic, while others have been around longer, but all will deliver a tasty bite, a stiff drink or, better yet, both.

Artifact

Info: artifactbar.com