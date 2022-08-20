In Fine Spirits

GLENFIDDICH'S WHISKY-INFUSED MOONCAKES

It is mooncake season once again, with the Mid-Autumn Festival falling on Sept 10. And back by popular demand to mark the occasion is Glenfiddich's boozy twist on the beloved pastry.

This year, the Scotch whisky brand - known for its single-malt whiskies - has partnered Chinese restaurant Hai Tien Lo at Pan Pacific Singapore to offer two different alcoholic snowskin mooncakes for the festival, which is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month.

The mooncakes are inspired by and infused with flagship Glenfiddich whiskies - such as the Glenfiddich 15 Year Old, which goes with a purple, acai snowskin confection that envelops a Hokkaido milk filling and whisky-infused chocolate praline.

The other mooncake, with its striking teal-hued, matcha snowskin casing (above right), also features a praline with a whisky heart - in this case, the Glenfiddich 18 Year Old - along with a dark chocolate filling.

The bold flavours of the matcha and chocolate are meant to complement the Glenfiddich 18 Year Old's rich and heavy notes of oak and caramel.

The limited-run mooncakes can be pre-ordered until Sept 2 either as a standalone set of two ($59) or with a 700ml bottle of Glenfiddich 15 Year Old ($139). These are all while stocks last.

Info: str.sg/wDoM

COCKTAIL AND DESSERT PAIRINGS AT WRITERS BAR

For a sweet way to end a night out, Raffles Hotel's Writers Bar is offering a selection of bespoke cocktails and desserts for this month only. The sweet treats are by pastry chef Cheryl Koh, under her Tarte by Cheryl Koh patisserie concept, while the cocktails are special creations of Nicholas Alexander, head bartender at Writers Bar.

The trio of pairings include the bourbon-based Oriole's Pipe cocktail ($30++), with a smoked pecan dark chocolate tart ($15++, both above); and the locally inspired Screwpine Swiggle cocktail ($30++) and pandan coconut tart ($15++). The concoction's medley of pandan, coconut, gun and Disaronno amaretto was inspired by the tart's pandan curd and coconut frangipane.

On Sundays, guests in groups of two can enjoy all three pairings as a set ($88++). Where: Writers Bar, Raffles Hotel Lobby, 1 Beach Road

Info: str.sg/wRtZ

WHISKY LABEL BOWMORE COLLABORATES WITH CARMAKER ASTON MARTIN

Luxury sports cars and Scotch whisky seem like a natural fit - producing and appreciating either requires precision and a taste for fine detail.

With this in mind, Bowmore whisky has collaborated with British car manufacturer Aston Martin on two new collections.

The travel retail exclusive Designed by Aston Martin series (above right) looks to merge the luxury carmaker's sleek design sensibilities with the centuries-old pedigree that underlies Bowmore's single malts.

Under the series, Bowmore's 10 Year Old ($76), 15 Year Old ($105) and 18 Year Old ($151) whiskies have each been matched to an iconic Aston Martin car, and packaged to pay homage to both automobile and whisky.

And with the Bowmore Masters' Selection, Bowmore master blender Ron Welsh and Aston Martin chief creative Marek Reichman worked together to blend whiskies with literal engineering precision - specifically, the mathematical theory of Golden Ratios that is famously at the beating heart of every Aston Martin design. The new expressions include the Bowmore Masters' Selection 21 Year Old ($2,688), which holds a peaty sip. Info: The three Designed by Aston Martin whiskies are exclusively available at Lotte Singapore Duty Free at Changi Airport. The Bowmore Masters' Selection 21 Year Old will be available at The Whisky Distillery (www.thewhiskydistillery.com) from Aug 28

CELEBRATE ALL THINGS WINE AT THE WINE LUST FESTIVAL

Wine lovers will have much to enjoy over the next three weeks, thanks to the return of the Wine Lust festival organised by 1-Group, which owns bars and restaurants across the island.

Highlights include an Argentina wine-tasting event ($38++ a person) at the Atico Lounge in Ion Orchard on Wednesday. Guests can sample more than 20 wines from the South American nation, which ranks in the top 10 of the world's biggest wine producers.

For those keen to learn more about wine from a master sommelier, The Summerhouse at Seletar is hosting a French Wines Masterclass ($48++ a person) on Sept 4 with Hugues Mangot of local retailer Crystal Wines.

The restaurant, which offers French farm-to-table cuisine, has also teamed up with the wine shop to offer a four-course wine-pairing dinner ($128++) daily until Sept 10.

Botanico at the Botanic Gardens has also lined up a five-course wine-pairing dinner ($128++) next Thursday, featuring selections from Australia's Maxwell Wines alongside dishes like pan-seared black cod with broccolini and rutabaga puree.

The bistro is also highlighting the blended red Petra Zingari Toscana 2017 ($16++ a glass, $75++ a bottle) as its special Wine of the Month until Sept 10. Info: Go to winelust.sg and check under the Wine Lust Journey tab for the full list of wine-pairing dinners and other restaurant offerings, and Wine Lust Events for information on one-off events such as masterclasses