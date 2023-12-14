In A Hawker Centre: Ice On You has higher costs in bid to be authentic

Updated
52 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – Discover a new side to Singapore’s everyday food haunts with The Straits Times’ video series, In A Hawker Centre.

On the hunt for the unconventional, it shines the spotlight on those who choose to break away from tradition and sell foods that are not often associated with hawker centres. 

In the fourth episode, the show goes to Ice On You at Ghim Moh Food Centre for Thai ice-blended drinks, soft-serve ice cream and waffles.

Co-founders Ng Wee Seng and Jackeline Goh talk about using authentic ingredients, developing flavours their children would enjoy and what goes into a good coconut soft-serve.

  • In A Hawker Centre is released on Thursdays on The Straits Times website, Instagram and YouTube.
More On This Topic
In A Hawker Centre: Long-fermenting dough for artisanal pizza in Bukit Timah
Singapore food brands tickling taste buds in the US as appetite for local flavours grows

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top