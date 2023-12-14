In A Hawker Centre: Ice On You has higher costs in bid to be authentic

SINGAPORE – Discover a new side to Singapore’s everyday food haunts with The Straits Times’ video series, In A Hawker Centre.

On the hunt for the unconventional, it shines the spotlight on those who choose to break away from tradition and sell foods that are not often associated with hawker centres.

In the fourth episode, the show goes to Ice On You at Ghim Moh Food Centre for Thai ice-blended drinks, soft-serve ice cream and waffles.

Co-founders Ng Wee Seng and Jackeline Goh talk about using authentic ingredients, developing flavours their children would enjoy and what goes into a good coconut soft-serve.