In A Hawker Centre: Fusing food cultures at Ang Moh Zi Char

SINGAPORE – Discover a new side to Singapore’s everyday food haunts with The Straits Times’ video series, In A Hawker Centre.

On the hunt for the unconventional, it shines the spotlight on those who choose to break away from tradition and sell foods that are not often associated with hawker centres.

In the sixth episode, the show goes to Ang Moh Zi Char at Taman Jurong Food Centre for some dishes fusing East with West.

Co-founders Daren Lionel Oliveiro and Vivian Liem talk about introducing their mix of Eurasian and Asian dishes with Western classics – such as rosti – to the hawker scene, and the importance of spreading the word when coming across good food.