In A Hawker Centre: Affordable yakiniku, restaurant-style service

SINGAPORE – Discover a new side to Singapore’s everyday food haunts with The Straits Times’ video series, In A Hawker Centre.

On the hunt for the unconventional, it shines the spotlight on those who choose to break away from tradition and sell foods that are not often associated with hawker centres.

In the fifth episode, the show goes to Ryo Yakiniku in Tai Seng Avenue for yakiniku, or Japanese grilled meat.

Founder Didih Ismail talks about maintaining a balance between offering premium items, such as lobster and oysters, and keeping a focus on affordability.

In A Hawker Centre is released weekly on The Straits Times website, Instagram and YouTube.

