How to cut the salt and boost the flavour when cooking

SINGAPORE – As if having to cut down on sugar is not torturous enough, the Health Promotion Board is leading an initiative to get Singaporeans to cut sodium consumption by 15 per cent over five years.
In the coming months, people will be able to find and buy more lower-sodium alternatives to regular salt, and lower-sodium sauces and seasonings, the board says.
Salt consumption has been creeping up in the Singaporean diet. In 2019, a Singaporean consumed, on average, 3,600mg of sodium a day, up from about 3,300mg in 2010. The World Health Organisation’s recommended daily salt intake is not more than 2,000mg or about one teaspoon.
Too much salt in the diet drives up blood pressure, and that can lead to heart attacks and strokes.
And yet, salt brings out and enhances the flavour of food. Bread without salt is bland. Grilled meat and seafood without salt is bland. Steamed vegetables without salt is bland.
Aside from using lower-sodium alternatives to regular salt, there are some cooking ingredients which work the same way as salt to enhance the flavour of food. Use them to replace all or part of the salt a recipe calls for. The idea is to add nuance and complexity to food so the palate does not notice there is less salt in it.
Here are some of these magic ingredients.
Shio koji
This is a porridge-like ingredient made by fermenting rice inoculated with koji – an ancient mould used to make miso, soya sauce and sake – with water and salt. The sodium content depends on the brand, but shio koji has about a quarter of the sodium in salt.
It punches above its weight, though. The enzymes break down proteins to release savoury, umami flavours in food. Meat marinated with it becomes more juicy, fish and seafood firm up. It can also be used to boost the flavour of vegetables, sauces, salad dressings and baked goods.
Use it in place of salt in cooking and marinades. Generally, if a recipe calls for one teaspoon of salt, replace it with two teaspoons of shio koji, which cuts the amount of sodium in half.
Nutritional yeast
These yellow flakes do not taste salty but have a cheesy, popcorn flavour. The protein-rich flakes of deactivated yeast are used by vegans in place of cheese, and to get the vitamins and minerals that might be hard to come by with the diet.
It helps boost the savoury flavour in food. Use less salt in a salad dressing and sprinkle the yeast flakes on top of the salad before eating. Use less salt when making mashed and other potato dishes, and stir in or top the spuds with nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavour. Add it to an egg salad sandwich filling, or forgo the salted butter in toast and use unsalted butter and nutritional yeast instead.
Liquid aminos
This flavourful, gluten-free seasoning contains amino acids extracted from soya beans. It contains sodium but has much less than table salt – 310mg per teaspoon, compared with 2,325mg per teaspoon of salt.
It is similar to soya sauce but has a much richer and more complex flavour profile. Use in place of soya sauce in marinades, steamed fish, soup, congee and stir-fries, but taste as you go because the level of saltiness will vary with different brands.
Onion & garlic powder
Another way to punch up the flavour of food is to use intensely flavoured ingredients such as onion and garlic powder. There is nothing wrong with fresh garlic or onion, but in a dry meat rub, these seasoning powders will enable you to use less salt to play up the meatiness. Add onion powder to tuna salad sandwich filling, or make a flavoured butter for bread with garlic and onion powder, and less salt.
Low-sodium soya sauce
Some recipes call for both salt and soya sauce and there are many good reasons for that. But in a war on salt over-consumption, some sacrifices need to be made. Pick soya sauce over table salt because you simply get more flavour bang for your buck. Low-sodium versions of soya sauce abound in supermarkets and there are Japanese, Taiwanese and Thai versions too.
Citrus fruit
Citrus fruit such as lemons and limes brighten up food, helping to cut the richness in them and giving the palate a bit of a jolt. Instead of sprinkling lots of salt over a piece of grilled fish, use much less and squeeze some lemon or lime juice over it. These fruit, like the other ingredients here, work to intensify flavours. Cut down the salt in a vinaigrette – by using more lemon juice. Instead of the classic recipe of one part acid to three parts oil, use equal parts acid and oil.
Do not leave behind the most flavourful part of the fruit – the zest. Add that to salad dressings and marinades, or scatter over grilled seafood and meat to punch up the flavour.
Black & balsamic vinegar
Like citrus fruit, Chinese black vinegar and balsamic vinegar are flavour boosters that can reduce the need for salt in food. Add a dash of black vinegar to stir-fries and use less soya sauce. Or use it in place of store-bought oyster sauce, which is often loaded with sodium. Balsamic vinegar drizzled over roasted brussels sprouts adds sweetness and complexity, cutting down on the salt needed to make it shine. Use it in a glaze for roasted meat or hams too.
Kombu & kombu powder
Notice how Japanese dashi is made in a jiffy but has a depth of flavour you would not expect from a stock made in less than an hour?
The two ingredients in it – kombu or dried kelp, and bonito flakes – are chock-full of umami. Kombu and kombu powder have a complex marine flavour and are not just one-note salty, like table salt.
Soak a piece of kelp in water for an hour, heat the water until little bubbles appear on the circumference of the pot, fish the kelp out and use the water to cook rice or congee. Soak a sheet of kelp in water for 15 minutes or until softened, then place below fish, clams or other seafood you are steaming.
Kombu powder, like onion and garlic powder, can enhance the flavour of sauces, meat rubs, stir-fries and the like. It is subtly salty and can replace some of the salt in recipes. Stir a spoonful into congee, instead of salt or regular soya sauce.