How to cut the salt and boost the flavour when cooking

SINGAPORE – As if having to cut down on sugar is not torturous enough, the Health Promotion Board is leading an initiative to get Singaporeans to cut sodium consumption by 15 per cent over five years.

In the coming months, people will be able to find and buy more lower-sodium alternatives to regular salt, and lower-sodium sauces and seasonings, the board says.

Salt consumption has been creeping up in the Singaporean diet. In 2019, a Singaporean consumed, on average, 3,600mg of sodium a day, up from about 3,300mg in 2010. The World Health Organisation’s recommended daily salt intake is not more than 2,000mg or about one teaspoon.

Too much salt in the diet drives up blood pressure, and that can lead to heart attacks and strokes.

And yet, salt brings out and enhances the flavour of food. Bread without salt is bland. Grilled meat and seafood without salt is bland. Steamed vegetables without salt is bland.

Aside from using lower-sodium alternatives to regular salt, there are some cooking ingredients which work the same way as salt to enhance the flavour of food. Use them to replace all or part of the salt a recipe calls for. The idea is to add nuance and complexity to food so the palate does not notice there is less salt in it.

Here are some of these magic ingredients.

Shio koji