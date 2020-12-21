Hong Kong's Mak's Noodle to close its flagship outlet at The Centrepoint on Feb 28

SINGAPORE - Wonton noodle specialist Mak's Noodle will be shutting its flagship - and last remaining - outlet in Singapore at The Centrepoint mall on Feb 28 next year.

The brand is best known for its thin springy noodles and plump wontons filled with chunky prawn in flavourful soup. Mak's Noodle originated in Guangzhou, China in 1920, but its founder moved to Hong Kong during the Second World War.

In a statement on its Facebook and Instagram accounts, Mak's Noodle says it is "unable to come to an agreement for lease renewal with the mall management".

Calling the closure a "difficult decision", it adds: "Throughout these years, it has never been easy to maintain the authentic taste of Mak's Noodle. We had to overcome challenges in sourcing and importing Hong Kong ingredients as well as high food costs."

Its outlet at The Centrepoint, which opened five years ago, was its first in Singapore and a joint venture with food and beverage company Asia Gourmet.

Mak's Noodles used to have branches at VivoCity and Westgate but both have since closed. The Westgate outlet was converted into another Hong Kong-style cha chaan teng Honolulu Cafe in 2018.

Despite the pending closure of the Centrepoint outlet, there are plans to retain the brand in Singapore at a "suitable location", says Mak's Noodle general manager Lee Cheng Ling.