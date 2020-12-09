Holland's plant-based meat brand The Vegetarian Butcher debuts at The Social Kitchen at Jurong Bird Park

SINGAPORE - Meat alternatives continue to heat up the plant-based scene in Singapore.

The latest entrant is Holland-based meat-substitute brand The Vegetarian Butcher, which launched on Wednesday (Dec 9) at the second outlet of The Social Kitchen, located at Jurong Bird Park.

Founded in 2010 by ninth-generation Dutch farmer Jaap Korteweg, The Vegetarian Butcher is brought in by global food service provider Unilever Food Solutions (UFS), which acquired the brand two years ago.

Its alternative meat products - made with soya, lupine and vegetables - is now sold in more than 30 countries and at 20,000 retail outlets worldwide.

At The Social Kitchen - a social enterprise that provides employment to disadvantaged individuals - the plant-based menu features Western and Asian dishes. These include NoChicken Truffle Alfredo pasta ($13), NoBeef Rendang shepherd's pie ($12), NoChicken Nuggets in Thai sauce ($13), and NoBeef Burger with crispy onions ($14).

Members of the media, along with the guest of honour at the launch, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, had a taste of the meatless dishes.

Gourmet food supplier Angliss Singapore is the distributor for food businesses looking to buy the products. These include NoBeef Burger ($64.01 for a 2.4kg pack), NoChicken Burger ($64.01 for a 2.4kg pack), NoChicken Nuggets ($43.41 for a 1.75kg pack), and NoChicken Chunks ($46.68 for a 1.75kg pack).

Plant-based meat sausages and mince are expected to be available here from the first quarter of 2021.

Mr Ivan Lu, managing director of UFS Singapore and Malaysia, said: "This timely partnership between The Vegetarian Butcher and The Social Kitchen allows us to foreground our shared values of social responsibility and sustainability, while encouraging consumers to eat less animal meat and adopt a more plant-based lifestyle.

"We hope to become the leading provider of plant-based proteins in Singapore and place the brand's products alongside traditional animal meats in butchers and restaurants nationwide."

The Social Kitchen at Jurong Bird Park, 2 Jurong Hill, opens from 8.30am to 5pm (weekdays), and 7.30am to 6pm (weekends).

For more information about The Vegetarian Butcher, go to this website.