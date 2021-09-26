For Subscribers
Hipster spin on heritage food
Millennials are bringing traditional food back into the spotlight, giving it a modern twist and presenting it in new ways
Many young people who start food and beverage businesses tend to go for hipster cafes and sell pretty dishes or pastries perfect for the 'gram.
But a bunch of millennial and Gen Z entrepreneurs are now riding a different wave. Whether it is showcasing forgotten Thai recipes, peddling bolo buns and XO sauce or offering unique family dishes for home delivery, they are out to modernise the traditional.