Hipster spin on heritage food

Millennials are bringing traditional food back into the spotlight, giving it a modern twist and presenting it in new ways

Senior Food Correspondent
Published: 
36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Many young people who start food and beverage businesses tend to go for hipster cafes and sell pretty dishes or pastries perfect for the 'gram.

But a bunch of millennial and Gen Z entrepreneurs are now riding a different wave. Whether it is showcasing forgotten Thai recipes, peddling bolo buns and XO sauce or offering unique family dishes for home delivery, they are out to modernise the traditional.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on September 26, 2021, with the headline 'Hipster spin on heritage food'. Subscribe
Topics: 